New Episodes Of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

The queen is coming! Netflix’s The Crown Season 3 release date, cast, and details have just been revealed. We’ve never been so excited about our royal family obsession. Finally, the streaming giant is releasing the highly anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed series. The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth’s life from her marriage in 1947 to her reign into the 1950s and throughout various decades of drama and turmoil politically and within her family.

Season 3 will span the decades from 1964 to 1976. Also, the cast is switching up. Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. Outlander’s Tobias Menzies will portray Prince Philip. Helena Bonham Carter will replace Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret; Ben Daniels will take over for Matthew Goode as Tony Armstrong-Jones. Finally, Marion Bailey will play The Queen Mother, taking over for Victoria Hamilton.

So when will we be returning to Buckingham Place? To the delight of everyone who lives for The Crown-all episodes of Season 3 will begin streaming Sunday, Nov. 17. 2019–so clear your pre-Thanksgiving schedules.

Don’t get too comfortable with this new cast of characters–this cast will only be on The Crown through Season 4 until the whole thing changes once again.

In addition to seeing how these new actors will step into their royal roles, we can also get excited about the fact that The Crown will give us a glimpse at a young Princess Diana.

Newcomer Emma Corrin has been cast as the late People’s Princess, and she just happens to bear a striking resemblance to the woman we knew and loved. Still, don’t expect to see too much of the Princess of Wales just yet–Season 3 is still all about Queen Elizabeth and the world-shattering 1960s.