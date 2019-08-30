Netflix’s Trailer For ‘Tall Girl’ Is Surprisingly Relatable

We love a super relatable story. Netflix’s Tall Girl trailer details prove it’s a new rom-com for our generation. The original romantic comedy stars Ava Michelle (Dance Moms) as Jodi, a 16-year-old who is 6’1”. She is quite visibly the tallest among her high school peers and feels slightly self-conscious about her height as she’s constantly reminded of it.

When a new exchange student, Stig (Luke Eisner) is admitted into her school, she is blown away by his dreamy looks and his height! Stig is the only person taller than her, and he seems to be the perfect match, but unfortunately, Jodi isn’t alone in her pursuit to win his attention.

With the help of her glamorous sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter), Jodi gets the extreme makeover of a lifetime, which includes a shift both externally and internally. It seems Jodi will eventually learn that standing tall is not just a physical attribute, but also a well-esteemed personal trait.

The film also stars Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) who plays Jack, Anjelika Washington (Girl Meets World) who plays Fareeda and Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie) who plays Liz.

In light of the trailer debut, Nzingha Stewart—who has directed episodes of Pretty Little Liars, Scandal and more—wrote in her Instagram caption: “Making this movie, I walked back through all my high school insecurities, and remembered how tough that age is, movies like this helped me then, excited to make this one for this generation. Please share with your daughters, nieces and all the young ladies in your life.”

Tall Girl might very well amuse teen viewers, but it also has a message for people of all ages and sizes, which is written across the movie poster: “When you don’t fit in, stand tall.”

Tall Girl is set to release September 13 on Netflix.