What You Need To Watch On Netflix RN, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s just skip all the (mis)information regarding coronavirus Dos and Don’ts and get into the nitty-gritty of what we CAN control: mass television consumption! As we hunker down in our respective nests, the need for coziness will consume us all, and there’s no better time to binge-watch something new and take our minds off of reality for a little while. That’s why I’ve broken down some Netflix recommendations based on your zodiac sign—according to your sign’s personality traits, likes and dislikes, I can *almost* guarantee you’ll find a new fave show or movie.

While my personal Gemini tendencies are to GO GO GO! DO DO DO!, I’m going to try and take my own advice for once (ha) and actually relax, recharge and prioritize health and wellness. Of course, I urge all you sweet signs to do the same. Taking a moment to unwind can often work wonders, so grab your SO, your pet, or your comfiest blanket and indulge in a good show or film—and, for some reason, an insane amount of toilet paper.

For real, though. Nobody likes being stuck in a television rut! If you’ve watched and re-watched all your fave shows plus your friends’ recommendations, consider turning to astrology to predict your next new fave. More passionate signs might be in need of a good romcom, while more adventurous signs (the ones really stressing about being stuck inside) will benefit from an action-packed flick. Curious as to what’s the right pick for you? Read on for the best Netflix shows and movies for each zodiac sign.

Aries – Big Mouth (2017)

As the sign who likes things quick, dirty and bold, you need to start streaming Big Mouth. With three seasons, this show should keep you busy for a while. Yes, the episode are short, but the wit and pace of this show are incredible, and offer tons of cringe-worthy nostalgia when it comes to your middle school years. Bonus points if you’re watching with your partner, Aries or not: The Hormone Monsters will supply you two with enough dirty talk to keep you in shock for the rest of quarantine!

Taurus – Twin Peaks (2017)

The combined theatrical elements of horror and aesthetic in Twin Peaks are basically synonymous with your personal brand, Taurus. With David Lynch as the mastermind behind this weird, well-done show, you know you’re in for a wild ride worth binge-watching. As a sign that loves style, ambition, and engaging with others, you can trust this is the show for you. Plus, it’s highly re-watchable, so you can refer to your fave episodes over and over again and look for clues and significance in every shot. Enjoy!

Gemini – Love is Blind (2020)

A show based on communication, competition, emotional vulnerability and DRAMA? It’s like this show was made by Geminis, for Geminis. This reality show does a great job of breaking down the basics of compatibility and communication between the experiment participants, and leaves viewers forced to confront serious questions about what they expect out of their partner, and themselves. This is a great opportunity for Gemini to look past superficiality and be reminded of the importance of good communication and seeking out similar values in a potential partner. Plus, it’s got all the drama and humor of a good season of The Bachelor, so of course we stan.

Cancer – You (2018)

Obsessive love, social media, and breathy heroines make this show the 2020-version of a classic dark romcom. As you follow Joe through two seasons, you see inside the mind of someone who lets their emotions run rampant, leading to—you guessed it—murder and kidnapping! This show is a cautionary tale about the dangers of letting thoughts spiral and then acting on them, and on a much-less-murderous level, Cancers might find themselves relating to the tortured protagonist more than they’d like, so take note. Also, every character is super-hot.

Leo – Pose (2018)

Lights, camera, eighties! This incredible show takes us back to the ’80s and dives deep into ballroom culture, not only highlighting trans-positive stories, but also giving viewers an honest look into social class during the time period—all while serving some serious lewks. For Leos, the most exuberant and dramatic sign, this show is a total must-watch. See what obstacles others before you have overcome, then strike a pose 😉

Virgo – Spinning Out (2020)

While the main(ish) characters are young adults, this show is for anyone dedicated to their craft—especially those whose daily lives are ruled by a desire for perfectionism. While watching this spell-binding series, my mind went to Virgos again and again, thinking about how hard it can be to hold oneself (and others) to impossible standards. It’s true, so much can be achieved when we dedicate all of our focus to one thing—but is it always worth it in the end? Follow a mother with bipolar disorder and two sisters as they navigate their mental health and traumatic childhoods to find a brighter future.

Libra – Locke and Key (2020)

This show is a complete trip, and perfect for Libras! This supernatural story has elements of horror, portals to different worlds, and a cast of characters dealing with loss and grief in different ways. A lot going on, but in the best way possible. Libra will appreciate the show’s approach to handling trauma, as well as its character-building and charming aesthetic. Already approved for a second season, this is a series that will keep any Libra entertained and engaged.

Scorpio – Magnolia (1999)

Scorpio, this movie will blow your mind. The complicated characters will appeal to your emotional intensity, and the amazing performances will certainly spark your creativity. Set in the San Fernando Valley, Paul Thomas Anderson shows off his movie-making prowess via this film’s look at forgiveness and the coincidences and connections people can make. If you’re a Scorpio and you haven’t yet watched Magnolia, I need you to set aside some time this afternoon and do exactly that.

Sagittarius – Obvious Child (2014)

A romcom for you, Sagittarius! Obvious Child stars the amazingly talented and hilarious Jenny Slate and lovable Jake Lacy. As Donna (Slate) deals with her unplanned pregnancy, her change in perspective takes the audience for a ride that depicts all the amazing things that can happen as the result of unwelcome obstacles. Compassionate Sagittarius will not only feel a gentle tugging on the heart strings, but also the joy that comes with enjoying clever writing (and aww-ing at the chemistry between young lovers).

Capricorn – Haunting of Hill House (2018)

This show is heavily character-driven, and really highlights how trauma can present in negative ways. To be completely transparent—yes, this three-season series is a spooker. But it’s a spooker with heart, okay? It features unique cinematic approaches and a richly haunting, old-timey aesthetic that makes my skin crawl in the best way. The great writing will draw any Capricorn in, and the tension and intensity in every scene will keep them riveted.

Aquarius – Sex Education (2019)

This show is an all-around banger, and a particularly great pick for any Aquarius. With its feministic approach to sex and consent and it’s clever ways of challenging gender norms, Sex Education provides a thoughtful, empathetic look at how society’s perception of sex affects young people’s identities, relationships, and self-esteem. More than that, though, Sex Education is a show about friendship, self-discovery, and the beauty (and horror!) of being young and in love.

Pisces – The Witcher (2020)

Dreamy, emotional, ~sensual~—am I describing a Pisces or The Witcher’s Henry Cavill? Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, a monster-killer and all-around hunk who really likes his horse. This show has it all—fantasy, boobies, quests, et cetera. Pisces will love the action-packed scenes just as much as the more romantic, character-driven subplots. For Pisces, this foray into fantasy will prove to be uplifting and spark creativity. Also—witches!!!