Nola Darling Is Ready For A Red Hot Summer In ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Season 2

Nola Darling is back in the Season 2 trailer of Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, and she’s ready for a scorching summer. Netflix just dropped the first footage from the sophomore season of the Spike Lee series with struggling artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) at the center–and it looks like sis and all of her friends are gearing up for a spicy summer and some iconic adventures.

Last season we watched Nola struggle with her love life as she tried to juggle three very different men –Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). In the end–the Brooklynite and commitmentphobe decided that Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera) was the one for her. However, from the looks of this trailer –Opal and Nola might be having some serious relationship issues this season.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

A seriously sexy comedy and rousing celebration of female empowerment, She’s Gotta Have It Season 2 offers a timely and topical portrait of rising talents, with free-spirited artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) at the center. Struggling with newfound success this season, against a backdrop of black art and culture, Nola must decide if she will remain true to her creative ideals or give in to the corporate world. Her journey of self-discovery helps transform the lives of those around her, including friend and sometimes lover Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos), who sets out to pursue his true passion of music as well as her inner circle of Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera), Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham), Shemekka Epps (Chyna Layne) and Winnie Win (Fat Joe). Their journey expands to new destinations this season beyond their home base of Fort Greene, the vibrant Brooklyn enclave, that continues to evolve and change as gentrification remakes the neighborhood.

This season Nola is also getting out of her BK stopping grounds. In a recent interview with Shadow and Act –Wise revealed, “It’s 18 months later. So, there’s some maturity. She literally goes places this season, which is always a blast. That’s all I’ll say. I’m just very, very, very fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to continue to do what I love to do on the scale where people get to respond to it on a very personal level.”

Season 2 of She’s Gotta Have It will be released on May 24, 2019.