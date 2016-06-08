Apparently, Netflix Is Ruining Our Sex Lives

Bad news, “Orange Is the New Black” obsessives; your nightly Netflix habit could be killing your sex life.

According to Cambridge University professor David Spiegelhalter, there’s a correlation between the declining amount of time couples spend getting it on and the increasing amount of time we spend binge-watching shows. He called the trend “very worrying” while speaking to an audience at the Hay Festival. “People are having less sex. Sexually active couples between 16 and 64 were asked, and the median was five times in the last month in 1990, then four times in 2000, and three times in 2010. At this rate, by 2030 couples are not going to be having any sex at all,” he said.

OK, so perhaps his forecasts are a little dramatic, but Spiegelhalter has his reasons for feeling pessimistic. He says that our growing obsession with watching back-to-back episodes on Netflix is impeding our sex lives in a big way. “You say why? Statisticians say I don’t know. One of the researchers mentioned the word iPad. I think it’s the box set, Netflix. ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to watch the entire second series of Game of Thrones,’” he continued. The same prediction goes for you too, “House of Cards” and “Bloodline” fans.

He added that smartphones were another distraction taking us away from valuable sex time: “The constant checking of our phones compared to just a few years ago when TV closed down at 10:30 p.m. or whatever and there was nothing else to do. Even power cuts help. Now people are having less sex, and it’s true,” he said.

Prof might have a point here—watching an entire season of “Making a Murderer” or in one weekend isn’t going to exactly boost your sex life. And we’re totally fine with that.