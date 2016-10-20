Everything New on Netflix in November—and Everything Disappearing

Every month, the chances of finding something to watch on Netflix without sifting through tons of options sort of increase, as an influx of new shows and movies appears on the site. And then a bunch of things disappear, which means that you have to scramble to make sure you see, say, Legally Blonde before it goes away November 1. (Important.)

This month, a ton of new content is dropping, and some of it is really exciting—hello, Boyhood—while other titles leave something to be desired. Like—what, exactly, is Pervert Park? Do we even want to know?

Ahead, find out exactly what is coming and going on Netflix in November, and then mark your calendars accordingly. BTW, season 1 of The Crown, coming November 4, is supposed to be epic—and rumored to have cost $100 million to make.

Say Hello:

November 1

The African Queen (1951)

Alfie (2004)

Bob the Builder: White Christmas (2008)

Candyman 2: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

The Confessions of Thomas Quick (2016)

Cujo (1983)

The Doors (1991)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Jetsons: The Movie (1990)

King’s Faith (2013)

Love, Now (2012)

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You (2016)

Pervert Park (2014)

Ravenous (1999)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas (2012)

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express (2012)

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish (2010)

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines (2014)

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas (2009)

November 2

Dough (2015)

Food Choices (2016)

Meet the Blacks (2016)

November 4

The Crown: Season 1

Dana Carvey: Straight White Male, 60

The Ivory Game (2016)

Just Friends (2005)

World of Winx: Season 1

November 9

Danger Mouse: Season 2

November 11

All Hail King Julien: Season 4

Case: Season 1

Estocolmo: Season 1

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Season 1

Tales by Light: Season 1

True Memoirs of An International Assassin (2016)

Under the Sun (2015)

November 12

Take Me to the River (2015)

November 13

Chalk It Up (2016)

November 14

Carter High (2015)

November 15

Dieter Nuhr: Nuhr in Berlin

K-POP Extreme Survival: Season 1

Men Go to Battle (2015)

The Missing Ingredient: What is the Recipe for Success? (2016)

November 16

The 100: Season 3

Burn After Reading (2008)

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (2011)

Paddington (2014)

November 17

Lovesick: Season 2

Paranoid: Season 1

November 18

The Battle of Midway (1942)

Beat Bugs: Season 2

Colin Quinn: The New York Story

Divines (2016)

Prelude to War (1942)

San Pietro (1945)

Sour Grapes (2016)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Undercover: How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines (1943)

Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia (1943)

WWII: Report from the Aleutians (1943)

November 22

Mercy (2016)

November 23

Penguins: Spy in the Huddle: Season 1

November 25

3%: Season 1

Boyhood (2014)

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Michael Che Matters

November 29

Silver Skies (2016)

November 30

Ghost Team (2016)

I Dream Too Much (2016)

The Jungle Book (2016)

Level Up (2016)

Traded (2016)

Say Goodbye:

November 1

The Addams Family (1991)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angel Heart (1987)

Barnyard (2006)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Chuck: Seasons 1-5

The Core (2003)

Deliverance (1972)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Echelon Conspiracy (2009)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Empire State (2012)

Equilibrium (2002)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Family Man (2000)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fresh (1994)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

The Holiday (2006)

Into the Wild (2007)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Major League (1989)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mel Brooks: Make a Noise (2013)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Patton Oswalt: My Weakness Is Strong (2009)

Powerpuff Girls: Seasons 1-6

Rounders (1998)

Scream 2 (1997)

Sex: My British Job (2013)

Shameless: Series 1-10 (UK)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

Spy Game (2001)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Total Drama World Tour (2014)

Underground: The Julian Assange Story (2012)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

Varsity Blues (1999)

What Women Want (2000)

November 2

The English Teacher (2013)

November 4

Gigli (2003)

November 5

The Homesman (2014)

November 11

Quartet (2012)

November 14

Seal Team 8: Behind Enemy Lines (2014)

November 15

Naked Among Wolves (2015)

November 16

The American (2010)

Let’s Go to Prison (2006)

November 22

Tracers (2014)

November 23

The Boxtrolls (2014)

Scenic Route (2013)

Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors (2015)

November 24

The Boondocks: Seasons 1-4

Chowder: Seasons 1-3

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Seasons 1-4

Uncle Grandpa: Season 1

November 25

Robin Hood (1973)

November 30

Stuck in Love (2012)

xXx (2002)