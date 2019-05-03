‘Knock Down The House’ & 6 Other Female-Centric Netflix Originals to Watch This May

Scroll To See More Images

With Avengers: Endgame exploding in the theaters, and Game of Thrones keeping us all on edge —Netflix’s May 2019 slate is full of original content that is going to set our minds at ease. From following Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s meteoric rise in Knock Down the House to some of your favorite funny women in the new flick, Wine Country –the ladies are dominating Netflix in May both in front of and behind the camera.

In addition to the documentary and the comedy, a handful of other originals are coming off of the Netflix docket. They include Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s black comedy series Dead to Me, the second season of the Dwanda Wise-led She’s Gotta Have It, and Ava DuVernay’s limited series When They See Us which centers the tragic story of the Central Park Five.

Here are a slew of female-centric movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix in May 2019.

Knock Down The House -May 1

2018 was a landmark year for women in politics. Across the United States, women rose up in unprecedented numbers to challenge the status quo and fight for a place in the government. Netflix’s documentary, Knock Down the House follows a coal miner’s daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, a registered nurse in Missouri –and a whip-smart bartender from New York City named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC’s race would become one of the most jaw-dropping political upsets in recent American history. We still haven’t recovered from this epicness.

Dead to Me -May 3

Beloved actresses Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return to the small screen in the Netflix series, Dead to Me. The dark comedy follows Jen, a hotheaded widow (Applegate) desperately searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband. Along her journey –Jen befriends Judy (Cardellini), an eccentric optimist who is harboring her own secret. We’re into it already.

Wine Country– May 10

Starring all of your favorite gals –Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and Amy Poehler– Netflix’s comedy, Wine Country follows a group of longtime girlfriends who head to Napa to celebrate their friend’s 50th birthday. Unfortunately, past tensions hilariously threaten to boil over and leave the weekend in ruins. These ladies +wine =everything we love about comedies.

Good Sam– May 16

Image: Netflix.

Based on Dete Meserve’s novel of the same name —Good Sam stars The Good Place actress Tiya Sircar as NYC TV news anchor –Kate Bradley. After uncovering a story about a good samaritan who leaves bags of money of strangers around New York –Kate breaks free from her bad news beat and maybe even finds love. We hope just hope she also gets a bag of money for herself.

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 -May 24

Nola Darling and her men are back, and in Season 2 of She’s Gotta Have It they are getting out of Brooklyn. In the second season of the Dewanda Wise-led series helmed by Spike Lee –Nola is trying to figure out if she should remain true to her artistic roots or give in to the corporate world. We want ladies to get their money any way they can, so we’re down with whatever choice she makes.

Always Be My Maybe -May 31

Netflix has been changing the game when it comes to switching up old tired ass rom-com tropes, and they are in full effect with their latest romantic comedy-Always Be My Maybe. (Yes, it’s a play of off the iconic Mariah Carey song, and yes we’re living for it.) Directed by Fresh Off the Boat producer –Nahnatchka Khan and starring Ali Wong and Randall Park –the duo portrays Sasha and Marcus respectively –two childhood friends who reconnect and maybe fall in love after fifteen years apart. The trailer is already perfect.

When They See Us -May 31

Helmed by prolific director Ava DuVernay–When They See Us is a searing mini-series about the Central Park Five. The series is based on the real-life Central Park jogger case from 1989 when a 28-year-old female jogger was attacked and raped in Central Park in New York City, leaving her in a coma for 12 days. Five innocent teens from Harlem were convicted of the crime in 1990. Fighting against the system their sentences were finally vacated in 2002 and in 2014 they sued New York City and were awarded $40 million.

If none of these peaks your interest, you can always watch Jamie and Claire fall in love on the first two seasons of Outlander which is set to begin streaming on May 27.

Check out the entire list below.

May 1

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Knock Down The House

Munafik 2

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer (2013)

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

May 4

Like Arrows

May 6

Abyss

May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

May 10

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

May 13

Malibu Rescue

May 14

Revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People

May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16

Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight

May 17

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It’s Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

May 18

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

May 21

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash: Season 5

May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice

May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

May 27

Historical Roasts

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30

Chopsticks

My Week With Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

The One I Love

May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us