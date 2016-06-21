Every Single Movie and TV Show That’s Coming to Netflix in July—and Everything That’s Leaving

Netflix may have quietly debuted a new logo yesterday, but it’s business as usual in movie- and TV-streaming land, which means that a bunch of things are leaving this July, making way for a bevy of new titles.

Though the new possibilities are varied (and seemingly endless), keep an eye out for some real ’80s classics just in time for super-hot weather and long summer nights. The “Back to the Future” trilogy can be streamed starting July 1, along with both “Beverly Hills Cop” movies and “Big Trouble in Little China.” “Mean Girls” also hits the same day, so you can revel in Lindsay Lohan (and Rachel McAdams) in all her early-2000s glory. And if you somehow missed “The Big Short” when it was in theaters, definitely watch that gem, starring Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell, anytime after July 6.

Heads-up to any Marilyn Monroe fans: “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” comes to Netflix July 1, the same day “How to Marry a Millionaire” departs. So—good news and bad news. Speaking of classics, if you never got around to watching Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” or “A Clockwork Orange,” both of his masterpieces are disappearing from Netflix starting July 1, so—get on it.

Here is everything you can binge-watch on Netflix in July, and everything you’ll have to let go of soon. Get ready.

Say Hello:

July 1

“41 on 41” (2014)

“A Long Way from Home” (2013)

“Back to the Future” (1985)

“Back to the Future Part II” (1989)

“Back to the Future Part III” (1990)

“Bad Boys II” (2003)

“Batman: The Movie” (1966)

“Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” (1996)

“Between,” season 2

“Beverly Hills Cop” (1984)

“Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987)

“Big Trouble in Little China” (1986)

“Blade 2” (2002)

“By the People: The Election of Barack Obama” (2009)

“Catwoman” (2004)

“Cheaper by the Dozen” (1950)

“Cinderella Man” (2005)

“Conflict” (2015)

“Death Race 2” (2010)

“Death Race 3: Inferno” (2013)

“Deep,” season 1

“Dreamcatcher” (2003)

“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (2011)

“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (1953)

“Gladiator” (2000)

“Hello, Dolly!” (1969)

“Hey Arnold! The Movie” (2002)

“Honey” (2003)

“Insomnia” (2002)

“The Italian Job” (2003)

“Jackass: Number Two” (2006)

“Jim Jefferies: Freedumb”

“Lalaloopsy Ponies: The Big Show” (2014)

“Lethal Weapon” (1987)

“Lethal Weapon 2” (1989)

“Lethal Weapon 3” (1992)

“Lethal Weapon 4” (1998)

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

“The Lovely Bones” (2009)

“Making the American Man” (2016)

“Marcella,” season 1

“Marco Polo,” season 2

“Mean Girls” (2004)

“Nevada Smith” (1966)

“Nick of Time” (1995)

“The Painted Veil” (2006)

“Pandemic” (2015)

“Phenomenon” (1996)

“Raiders of the Lost Art,” season 2

“Rumor Has It” (2005)

“Scooby-Doo” (2002)

“The Shannara Chronicles,” season 1

“The Sting” (1973)

“Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” (2010)

“Talhotblond” (2009)

“Terminus” (2016)

“Turner and Hooch” (1989)

“Twisted” (2004)

“Watershed: Exploring a New Water Ethic for the New West” (2012)

“Well Wishes” (2015)

“Working Girl” (1988)

“Yours, Mine and Ours” (2005)

July 4

“Kuromukuro,” season 1

July 6

“The Big Short” (2015)

July 7

“A War” (2015)

“The Armor of Light” (2015)

“Brahman Naman” (2016)

“NSU German History X,” season 1

July 8

“The Invitation” (2015)

“Word Party,” season 1

July 9

“Mustang” (2015)

“Mystery Files,” season 1

July 10

“The Last Kingdom,” season 1

July 12

“Rolling Papers” (2015)

July 14

“Gridlocked” (2015)

“Magi: The Adventures of Sinbad,” season 1

“Todd Margaret,” season 3

July 15

“The Adventures of Puss in Boots,” season 3

“Ghostheads” (2016)

“Holidays” (2016)

“Rebirth” (2016)

“Stranger Things,” season 1

“Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru” (2016)

July 16

“Fighting” (2009)

July 19

“Liv and Maddie: Season 3”

July 21

“Internet Famous” (2016)

July 22

“BoJack Horseman,” season 3

“Degrassi: Next Class,” season 2

July 24

“Popples,” season 3

July 27

“The Wave” (2015)

July 29

“Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh,” season 1

“Last Chance U” (2016)

“LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One,” season 2

“Tallulah” (2016)

July 30

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” season 6, part 1

July 31

“Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon-Levitt,” season 2

Say Good-Bye:

July 1

“2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968)

“A Clockwork Orange” (1971)

“A League of Their Own” (1992)

“Allegiance” (2012)

“Along Came Polly” (2004)

“Best in Show” (2000)

“The Beverly Hillbillies” (1993)

“Bulworth” (1998)

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969)

“Caillou,” season 5

“The Central Park Five” (2012)

“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke” (1978)

“The Conspiracy” (2012)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” seasons 1–2

“Dinosaur Train,” season 2

“Drive Me Crazy” (1999)

“Flashpoint,” seasons 1–5

“The Flintstones” (1994)

“The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” (2000)

“The Game,” seasons 1–3

“How to Marry a Millionaire” (1953)

“Ice Age: The Meltdown” (2006)

“Medium,” seasons 1–7

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Volume 1” (1968)

“Mouse Hunt” (1997)

“My Sister’s Wedding” (2013)

“Notting Hill” (1999)

“Numb3rs,” seasons 1–6

“Odd Squad,” season 1

“The Perfect Storm” (2000)

“The Quiet Man” (1952)

“Reading Rainbow: Volume 1” (1985)

“The Right Stuff” (1983)

“Rubber” (2010)

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979)

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982)

“Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984)

“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” (1986)

“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989)

“Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991)

“Star Trek: Generations” (1994)

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006)

“Team America: World Police” (2004)

“Tesla: Master of Lightning” (2000)

“Thumbelina” (1994)

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Stories” (1993)

“Wild Kratts,” seasons 1–3

“Witness” (1985)

“Women Aren’t Funny” (2014)

“WordWorld,” season 1

“Zoboomafoo,” season 2

July 2

“Venus and Serena” (2012)

July 15

“Color Crew” (2010)

July 16

“Serenity” (2005)

July 31

“Braxton Family Values,” season 3