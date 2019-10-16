7 Must-See Halloween Films On Netflix To Get You Frightful AF

Scroll To See More Images

If it feels like the Halloween season crept up extra quickly this year, well, you’re not alone. It seems as though summer vanished at lightning speed and we are already in the thick of fall. Netflix’s Halloween movies 2019 also appeared out of thin air. Pumpkins and scarecrows litter our lawns while candy fills the aisles of grocery stores and suddenly, it’s about that time to slip into that Halloween costume you scrambled to put together. But — in between dashing to parties and bobbing for apples, be sure to take some time to chill out, or as the kids would say… Netflix and chill.

We’re taking a look at all the chillers, thrillers, and straight-up frightening flicks that have blessed Netflix this Halloween season, and of course, we’ve got you covered on which of your favorite spooky classics you can expect to see on the subscription service. From ’90s classics like Scream to the viral sensation that was Bird Box (please don’t go around covering your eyes for fun)–Netflix has the flicks for you to cuddle up with as you munch on your Halloween candy and sip you apple cider (or pumpkin spice lattes if you’re into that.) Get into our frightful AF options below.

Carrie

If you’re a fan of the classics, this one’s for you. Released in the ‘70s, this film has stood the test of time and held its weight in the modern age of over-the-top special effects and green screens. You’ll be spooked by this one long after you shut your TV off or close your laptop.

In The Tall Grass

Full disclosure: this movie is not for the faint-hearted. I flipped this on thinking it was a thriller and turns out, it held 90 minutes of gore and edge-of-your-seat intensity. Don’t say I didn’t warn you, but Stephen King brought his A-game with this one.

The Conjuring

This film is always worth a re-watch whenever Halloween rolls around. Still, haven’t seen it? Well, here’s your chance. The Conjuring is classified as a “Halloween favorite” on Netflix and they pretty much hit the nail right on the head there. After it hit theaters in 2013, it became a bit of an instant classic and it wouldn’t be Halloween without this supernatural scare-fest making its way into your living room.

Coraline

The kids need to have some spooky cinema fun too, am I right? Netflix was sure to include several family-friendly Halloween centric films this month. Coraline is the standout and a must-see for the whole family. Director Henry Selick delivered similar magic to the Nightmare Before Christmas with his 2009 flick.

The Babysitter

Ok, so, The Babysitter might not be award-winning cinema, but that’s kind of the point. There’s nothing like watching a horror movie that’s so bad it’s good and Bella Thorne nailed that vibe in this Netflix original fan-favorite. Oh, and for those who were mega-fans of the bloody adventures in The Babysitter, there’s more where that came from. The film is reportedly getting a sequel!

Scream

A classic! Or a cult classic at least. Not only is Netflix streaming Scream this month, but they’ve got Scream 2 and Scream 3 as well so you can watch the slasher series in the way it’s best viewed: by binging it.

Bird Box

This wasn’t exactly released as a “Halloween” film, but it’s spooktacular nonetheless. Aside from inspiring a plethora of viral memes across Twitter, Birdbox seems like this movie had everyone biting their nails while watching the tension-drive film that follows the story of a mysterious force that decimates the entire global population. Terrifying, we know.

So, grab a ghoulish cocktail or make yourself some popcorn, because there’s truly something for everyone on Netflix this month. Whether you’re looking for a more subtle scare, or you’re a horror film junkie, the popular subscription service is definitely bringing to chills to Netflix and chill this Halloween.

Happy binging!