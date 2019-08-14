Everyone Is Convinced This New Netflix Show Is A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Remake

So we know Hollywood lives for a good reboot and remake–and sis, we do too, but sometimes things are even more on the nose than we expect. These Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia is a Gilmore Girls remake tweets are hilarious. And this is no shade at all. If we can get to know an updated mother/daughter duo like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore than we certainly don’t have any issue with it.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced a new show–Ginny & Georgia. Since the streaming giant announces 1000 new shows a day, we didn’t think much of it–until we heard the description. The official description reads, “After years on the run, teenage Ginny and her mother Georgia, year to settle down. But the secrets in Georgia’s past jeopardize the endeavor.”

Essentially this is Gilmore Girls with a flair of danger and a dash of diversity. The show stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as daughter and mother, respectively and is set in a picturesque New England town. It’s not Stars Hallow though. Howey’s 30-year-old Georgia is described as “irresistible and dynamic” and Gentry’s 15-year-old Ginny is said to be, “very smart, rebellious, and vulnerable teenager beneath an armor of outspokenness and quick wit.”

Sound familiar?

As we said we’re not mad about this at all– we think it’ll interesting to see this new version of Rory and Lorelai. Ginny is apparently even settling into a bougie new school.

We think it’s going to look a little something like this.

There’s no release date yet–but Twitter is already eating this up.