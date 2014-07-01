80 Movies Will Disappear From Netflix Today, and 45 New Ones Will be Added

During the course of the year, we’ve written quite a bit about about Netflix, and tried to offer suggestions on what’s worth streaming, both television-wise and movie-wise. However, we also noticed the sometimes, something would be in our queue, only to suddenly disappear (major bummer.)

That’s because certain things expire on Netflix mainly due to licensing agreements, which means that in the blink of eye, they’re no longer available to stream. For a while, Netlix users were able to find out what was expiring, but earlier this year that info was removed, so sleuthing sites have done the legwork for us.

In this case, a Reddit thread listed all the titles that will be expiring from Netflix on July 1, 2014 (which doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t come back, but they’ll definitely expire for a period, if not for good), and also listed 45 new ones that will be added today. Read on for both full lists.

Expiring from Netflix today

10 Questions For The Dalai Lama

A Borrowed Life

A View to a Kill

AeonFlux

After Fall, Winter

Angel Heart

As Good as it Gets

Bad Company

Bang the Drum Slowly

Beavis and Butt-head Do America

Call Northside 777

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Chinatown

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Comic Book Villains

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4

Desert Fox

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Dragonslayer

Event Horizon

Evil Dead II

Fist of the North Star

For Your Eyes Only

Freedom Writers

From Russia With love

Future By Design

Gattaca

Girl, Interrupted

Goldfinger

Hotel Rwanda

Howard Stern’s Private Parts

Killing Zoe

Lars and the Real Girl

Last Holiday

Less Than Zero

Live and Let Die

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Now

Look Who’s Talking Too

Monkeybone

Naked Ambition

Never Say Never Again

Nick Of Time

No Way Home

Only the Strong

Palo Alto

Party Monster

Point Blank

Poolhall Junkies

Resident Evil

Robinson Crusoe On Mars

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Roger Dodger

Rubber

Some Time, Next Year

Spaceballs

Spanglish

Spirit of the Marathon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Stuart Saves His Family

Taxi Driver

Tentacles

The African Queen

The Dust Factory

The Little Prince

The Living Daylights

The Night of the Living Dead

The Odd Couple

The Rat Race

The Running Man

The Terminator

Tokyo Godfathers

Being added to Netflix today

12 Angry Men

American Ninja (1985)

Ararat

Bad Santa

Basic Instinct

Best Defense (1984)

Blue Chips

Body of Evidence

Boyz In The Hood

Can’t Buy Me Love

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke

City of God

Crimson Tide

Croupier

Dead Man Walking

Don’t Look Now (1973)

Eight Men Out

Fever Pitch (1997)

From Here to Eternity

Gandhi (1982)

Halloween Resurrection

Jersey Girl

Legends of the Fall

Madeline (1998)

Mean Girls

My Girl

My Girl 2

Patton (1970)

People I Know

Phantoms

Philadelphia

Primal Fear

Star Trek VI The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek I The Motion Picture

Sugar Hill

The Babysitter

The Dark Half

The Hunt for Red October

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid II (1986)

The Keys of the Kingdom

The Parent Trap (1998)

Venus

Walking Tall Part II