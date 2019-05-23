‘I Am Mother’ & 6 Other Perfect Flicks For Girls Night Coming to Netflix in June

Scroll To See More Images

Summer always brings some fabulous television and movies. Netflix’s June 2019 slate is full of amazing titles for the perfect evening with your girls. Though network TV used to be a wasteland in the summer, streaming platforms like Netflix have saved us all from boredom on sticky hot days. With the streaming services releasing new content seemingly every day, it can be hard to keep up. We’ve pulled together all of the Netflix shows and movies coming in June 2019 and narrowed down the must-watch list. Of course, there are some sugar sweet guilty pleasures like the Amanda Bynes’ classic What A Girl Wants. If you want to dive into a thriller, there is the Rose Byrne and Hilary Swank-led flick, I Am Mother that follows a teenage girl is raised by a robot designed to repopulate Earth. Also before it’s off the air for good, catch the legend that is Krysten Ritter in the final season of Jessica Jones.

Of course, we know that Netflix lives for original content as well. The list below includes some of the hit films Netflix is bringing on as well as some classics that are sure to make for a great girls night in. Because as fun as warm weather is, you can only take so much time in the sun.

Oh, Ramona! -June 1

Who doesn’t love a sassy little coming-of-age story? Oh, Ramona! follows Andrei, an awkward 16-year-old who is deeply infatuated with his stunning, but aloof schoolmate Ramona. However, everything changes for Andrei when he meets a stunning hotel clerk, Anemona, while on vacation.

What A Girl Wants—June 1

In case you’ve been longing to rewatch this early 2000s hit starring Amanda Bynes, now is your chance. What A Girl Wants will be on Netflix June 1 for your throwback party. We fully expect everyone to wear low-rise jeans and embrace the vibe.

Black Mirror Season 5 — June 5

The fifth season of Black Mirror will feature Miley Cyrus in one of its episodes. The singer will play pop star Ashley (surprise, surprise) whose life isn’t quite as perfect as many would believe. Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen will also make an appearance in this season, playing former college roommates who are reunited.

Elisa & Marcela- June 7

We don’t know about you, but we stand a black and white period piece. Elisa & Marcela is a biographical drama that follows Elisa Sánchez Loriga and Marcela Gracia Ibeas, two women who got married in 1901 in the first same-sex matrimony recorded in Spain.

I Am Mother– June 7

Starring Rose Byrne, Hilary Swank, and Clara Rugaard, this post-apocalyptic thriller is set after humanity’s mass extinction. I Am Mother follows a teen girl who has been raised by a maternal robot. However, her world is turned upside down when she encounters another human being.

20th Century Women—June 28

Nothing better than a dramatic comedy starring Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, and Anette Bening. This is the perfect film for pretty much any mood. And blessed be us because Netflix is gracing its subscribers (and those who have access to their parent’s or friend’s plans) with the 2016 movie.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones- TBD

The third and final season of the hit show, Jessica Jones, will debut on the streaming service sometime this month. The date has yet to be announced but Netflix has confirmed it is coming. So keep your eyes peeled for one last round of Krysten Ritter’s badass performance as the title character.

Check out the entire list below.

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona! (Netflix Film)

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty, Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

June 3

Documentary Now, Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Netflix Family)

June 4

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome (Netflix Original)

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror, Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 6

Alles Ist Gut (Netflix Film)

Todos lo Saben

June 7

3%, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Belmonte

The Black Godfather (Netflix Film)

The Chef Show (Netflix Original)

Designated Survivor, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Elisa & Marcela (Netflix Film)

I Am Mother (Netflix Film)

Pachamama (Netflix Family)

Rock My Heart (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters Monster Pets (Netflix Family)

Tales of the City (Netflix Original)

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot (Netflix Original)

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Netflix Film)

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2 (Netflix Film)

Jinn (Netflix Original)

Kakegurui xx (Netflix Anime)

June 14

Aggretsuko, season 2 (Netflix Anime)

The Alcàsser Murders (Netflix Original)

Awake: The Million Dollar Game (Netflix Original)

Charité at War (Netflix Original)

Cinderella Pop (Netflix Film)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 5

Leila (Netflix Original)

Life Overtakes Me (Netflix Original)

Marlon, Season 2

Murder Mystery (Netflix Film)

Unité 42 (Netflix Original)

June 15

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 17

The Missing, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (Netflix Original)

Big Kill

June 18

Beats (Netflix Film)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix Film)

June 20

Le Chant du Loup (Netflix Film)

June 21

Ad Vitam (Netflix Original)

Bolívar (Netflix Original)

The Casketeers, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Confession Tapes, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dark, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The End of Evangelion

Evangelion: Death (True)²

Girls Incarcerated, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Go! Live Your Way, Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Netflix Film)

La Misma Sangre (Netflix Film)

Mr. Iglesias (Netflix Original)

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter, Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano, Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike (Netflix Original)

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven (Netflix Original)

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS (Netflix Anime)

Dope, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Exhibit A (Netflix Original)

Instant Hotel, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Motown Magic, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paquita Salas, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Chosen One (Netflix Original)

June 29

Scare Tactics, Seasons 4 and 5

June 30

Madam Secretary, Season 5