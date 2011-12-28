Net-A-Porter Wants You to ‘Karlify’ Yourself

The countdown has officially begun: Karl Lagerfeld‘s new collection will land at Net-A-Porter on January 25th, and we couldn’t be more excited. And boy does N-A-P know how to build hype. If you, like us, are already avid believers in what they call the ‘Karl Kult,’ then make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to get Karlified.

All you have to do is download the free iTunes app, and you’re on your way to Karl mania. Whether you want to recreate his look with those signature shades or give yourself a crest of glowing silver locks, this is your chance to spend a moment in his shoes … kind of. The best part? After you submit your photo to Net-A-Porter, Uncle Karl will pick his favorite snap shot and the winner will score a piece from his new collection!

And if you’re heading over to the site to learn about the Karl countdown, make sure you sign up for updates and have yourself a sneak peek at the line. Now, we must get back to our iPhones … there are white collars and dark shades to be adjusted.

Did you snap a pic of yourself disguised as Karl? Share the link to your shot in the comments section below!