Net-A-Porter & Style.com: Pop-Up Shop

Camped out on 9th Avenue in the Meat Packing district, Net-A-Porter and Style.com joined together to give you a unique fashion experience that featured access to over 200 of the world’s leading international designers. Known for their award winning websites, they offer the style savvy customer exactly what she wants. Editors and Stylists were on board and ready to give personal style consultations. Dresses, tops, skirts, pants and shoes by designers like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Chloé, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, and Bottega Veneta highlighting the newest trends were on display for all to see. A book of notes was given out to guest; point being that every item in the book is able to be purchased. Suggestions from Net-A-Porter allowed on lookers to pin point their favorite styles of the season and, of course, had space for your own fashion week notes that included designer stickers for hands on selection. This Pop-Up Shop proved to be fashion made easy!