Net-a-Porter Launches Online Bridal Boutique

With spring just around the corner, a certain group of people are frantically planning a day that they have dreamed of their entire lives. That day is their wedding day, and that group of people would be the brides to be.

In the never-ending search for the perfect dress, stacks and stacks of bridal magazines are purchased, budgets go flying out the window, and a strict wedding diet commences. Who could ever forget Kate Hudson’s line in Bride Wars: “You dont alter Vera to fit you; you alter yourself to fit Vera!” Classic. However, the luxury online retailer,Net-a-Porter, feels that not all brides operate this way. Traditionally, “People make appointments, have fittings, and it takes months and months before the beautiful dress a lot of them have been thinking about all their lives arrives,” explains Holli Rogers, the buying director for the e-commerce site. “Our customers lives are very busy and they move quickly. They dont have a lot of time. This [site] lends itself to the spontaneity of life.

Starting February 16, Net-a-Porter will launch a full service wedding boutique. The boutique will feature an assortment of wedding gowns, bridal accessories like tiaras and footwear, as well as swimwear and caftans for the honeymoon. And since everyone (including Net-a-Porter) knows a wedding day isn’t complete without a wedding night, a selection of lingerie will be offered as well.

The new boutique will not be any less focused on fashion than the rest of the site — it is Net-a-Porter, after all. The site acts as a one-stop shop for gowns priced between $300 and $12,000 by talented designers like Valentino, Lanvin, Giambattista Valli and Vionnet (just to name a few) to pair with your Jimmy Choos and Louboutins. If brides are looking for something extra exclusive, customizedAlexander McQueen shoes, Erdem gowns, and a Stella McCartney lace dress will be available. The site will also offer fashion advisor services 24/7, and dresses will be shipped out as soon as an order is placed. Same day delivery service is offered for brides shopping in London and New York. Everything from the boutique will arrive in a white box in replacement of Net-a-Porter’s signature black — it really is all about the details.

For those of you who are giddy with excitement but have no immediate plans of marriage, Net-a-Porter doesn’t disappoint. The full-service wedding boutique will offer dresses for bridesmaids and other wedding guests, so get yourself invited to a wedding and start sucking up to your recently engaged friend.

If you’d rather shop for your wedding dress the old-fashioned way, here are some top bridal boutiques to choose from:

1. Kleinfeld Manhattan- 110 W 20th StreetNY, NY 10011



We’ve all seen Say Yes to the Dress — don’t deny it. Brides in the show flock to Kleinfelds as it is considered a mecca for wedding dresses, and so should you.

2. Priscilla of Boston- 264 W 40th Street NY, NY 10018



This bridal salon is also a favorite. The store carries collections from five different designers who each have a specific look and price range in order to cater to any bride’s needs.

3. J. Crew- 99 Prince StreetNY, NY 10012



Who knew that you would one day be able to purchase a wedding dress from the same store in which you shop for preppy cardigans? Although the bridal collection is only available in select J. Crew boutiques, the full collection is also offered online. The simple yet elegant dresses are perfect for fans of J.Crew’s ready-to-wear collections who are looking to throw a wedding on a smaller scale budget.

4. Reem Acra- 14 E. 60th StreetNY, NY 10022



Reem Acra is a go-to designer for exquisite gowns on and off the red carpet. Her dresses are loved by celebrities and brides alike.

5. Vera Wang- 991 Madison Ave NY, NY 10021



When it comes to wedding dresses, no one does it quite like Vera Wang. Everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Uma Thurman has trusted Vera on their special day.

More News We Love:

Jess Stam Stars in Nina Ricci’s Spring 2010 Ad Campaign

Grace Coddington and Cats to Star in Second Film

M.A.C. and Milk Studios Join Forces for NY Fashion Week