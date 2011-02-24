Net-a-Porter Enters The It Girl Game

I think that if you read this site you know that some of the very coolest editorials aren’t only in magazines anymore. (A little self promo never hurt anyone!). Net-a-Porter does a stellar job selling its wares via very pretty non-print glossy type pics in their online Magazine don’t call it a blog.

They’re entering the “it” girl game and featuring Alexa Chung today in some looks that are so very Alexa think cardis, short shorts and flats. In other words, they take her for who she is and let her show it off. Way better than deciding to make a vamp out of a non vamp.

Click through for the inspiring pics.