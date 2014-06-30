Net-a-Porter to Launch Activewear Category Called Net-a-Sporter

Net-a-Porter will soon be selling more than just designer dresses and killer shoes: The high-end retailer will be launching a whole new category focusing on activewear, cleverly called Net-a-Sporter.

Set to launch on July 9, Net-a-Sporter will feature activewear brands with a definite cool factor, including Adidas by Stella McCartney, NIKE and Lucas Hugh. The Telegraph spoke with Net-a-Porter’s president, Alison Loehnis, who explained that after doing extensive research on their customer base, they “discovered that there is an increasing desire for all things fitness-related and that women across the world are becoming more and more active.”

Once launched, the category will be home to 37 brands that cater to 11 different types of sports such as yoga, ballet, tennis or golf, much of which is designed to also double as regular clothing.

“It was important to us from the beginning that the pieces themselves were not only performance-based but that they could also be incorporated into our customers’ personal style,” explained Loehnis, “We know that a lot of women are exercising and heading straight from their yoga or ballet class to breakfast with friends without changing. With this in mind, we have developed a category called ‘après sport’ designed for those who want to look incredibly stylish after their workout.”