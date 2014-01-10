Happy Friday: Take 20% Off All Sale Items at Net-a-Porter With This Code

The day you never thought you’d see has arrived: luxe designer shopping site Net-a-Porter is offering a clearance-wide 20% off sale. That means every single item currently on sale on the site is on sale even more. Happy Friday to us all!
The code you need to use to score the extra 20% discount is GIFT20. We’ve already found some fantastic finds, like these studded-heel Fendi loafers, which are originally $650 but with a 50% + 20% discount are offered up for as low as $260. Then there’s this Dian von Furstenberg wrap dress, which after the sales is an insanely low $58.
Head to Net-a-Porter to shop the can’t-miss-it sale now!