It seems like everywhere you look, there’s another summer sale. I’m definitely not complaining, but with deals on deals on deals popping up, it can be difficult to figure out which sales are really worth it. Typically, I like to use my “sales cash” (Doesn’t everyone budget some $$ to spend on seasonal sales? Just me? OK.) on big ticket items, which is why the Net-a-Porter 2019 summer sale is the perfect opportunity to score some designer pieces at a fraction of the cost. Other retailers have amazing deals right now, too, but I can usually afford a lot of those pieces full-price. I cannot, however, throw my money at full-price designer brands. A girl’s gotta pay rent, so I wait until seasonal sales give me an excuse to purchase designer for a lot less than normal.

Right now, Net-a-Porter is giving us all 80 percent off of some seriously good designer finds. From dresses sure to turn a head or two on your commute to work to bags all your friends will definitely want to borrow, there are so many good pieces on sale right now. When the price of an item is over $1,000, even 20 percent off saves you a lot of cash. So, with this sale offering up to 80 percent off, it’s a no brainer. I don’t own a lot of designer clothes, so this sale is a dream come true. There are thousands of designer goodies on sale at Net-a-Porter right now, but I picked 27 of my favorite pieces for you to get an idea of what’s out there. Prepare to add it all to your cart, y’all.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
GANNI Patchwork Printed Dress $234
buy it

Playful patchwork sure to spice up your summer wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Chloe Wave Croc-Effect Slingbacks $372
buy it

These shoes would transition from summer to fall effortlessly.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Rodarte Cold-Shoulder Ruffled Top $929.20
buy it

I think I just found my new favorite going-out top.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Alexander McQueen Knitted Dress $1735
buy it

I feel like wearing this dress would make you instantly iconic.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Ulla Johnson Keya Mini Tote $118.50
buy it

Gotta love a beaded bag, baby.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Alexander McQueen Printed Silk-Crepe… $1145
buy it

Tropical dad vibes, but make it designer.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
GANNI Bleached Denim Jacket $216
buy it

The street style look your closet needs.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Akris Frayed Printed Plissé-Organza… $796
buy it

Ah, how cool is this skirt, though?!

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Cult Gaia Ark Small Bamboo Clutch $84
buy it

The ultimate summer bag.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
GANNI Metallic Velour Sweatshirt $58
buy it

We love a good puff sleeve.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Dolce and Gabbana Satin Wide-Leg Pants $538
buy it

Silky polka dot pants that you can wear outside? Yes, please.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Acne Studios Mesh Sneakers $222.50
buy it

If you’ve been wanting to jump on the designer dad sneaker trend, now’s your chance.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Saloni Annie Gathered Silk Maxi Dress $217.50
buy it

For your next elegant soiree.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
FRAME Belted Linen Blend Shorts $117.50
buy it

These shorts are sure to play well with so many cute tops you already own.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Balmain Double Breasted Woven Blazer $1557
buy it

A little bit of workwear to add to your summer wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Gu_de Demi Lune Croc-Effect Bag $890
buy it

The color of this bag is so freakin’ cute.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Alice + Olivia Lynn Kimono $132
buy it

Kimonos are veritably cute all the time.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Chloe Ruffle Trimmed Silk Georgette… $450
buy it

That neck detail, though.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Cult Gaia Devora Acrylic Tote $116
buy it

This bag is so intriguing to me.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Ulla Johnson Yana Embroidered Linen… $178.50
buy it

This skirt can totally be worn most months of the year, and I’m not mad about it.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Cult Gaia Alia Leather Mules $128
buy it

Just…yes.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
GANNI Cotton Blend Corduroy Wide-Leg… $70.50
buy it

Dusty pink is my favorite color right now.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Dries Van Noten Floral Jacquard Wrap… $775
buy it

Florals on florals.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Unravel Project Lace-Up Cotton Terry… $322.50
buy it

With this top, I’m one step closer to becoming Billie Eilish.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
STAUD Shirley Mini PVC and Leather Tote $105
buy it

How dreamy is this bag?!

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
GANNI Shirred Checked Top $46
buy it

Layer this top with a white tee to make it totally ’90s.

STYLECASTER | Net-a-Porter's Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet
Cesta Collective Lunchpail Bucket Bag $112.50
buy it

The bucket bag of my dreams.

 

