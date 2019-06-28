Net-a-Porter’s Summer Sale Wants to Refresh Your Closet

Scroll To See More Images

It seems like everywhere you look, there’s another summer sale. I’m definitely not complaining, but with deals on deals on deals popping up, it can be difficult to figure out which sales are really worth it. Typically, I like to use my “sales cash” (Doesn’t everyone budget some $$ to spend on seasonal sales? Just me? OK.) on big ticket items, which is why the Net-a-Porter 2019 summer sale is the perfect opportunity to score some designer pieces at a fraction of the cost. Other retailers have amazing deals right now, too, but I can usually afford a lot of those pieces full-price. I cannot, however, throw my money at full-price designer brands. A girl’s gotta pay rent, so I wait until seasonal sales give me an excuse to purchase designer for a lot less than normal.

Right now, Net-a-Porter is giving us all 80 percent off of some seriously good designer finds. From dresses sure to turn a head or two on your commute to work to bags all your friends will definitely want to borrow, there are so many good pieces on sale right now. When the price of an item is over $1,000, even 20 percent off saves you a lot of cash. So, with this sale offering up to 80 percent off, it’s a no brainer. I don’t own a lot of designer clothes, so this sale is a dream come true. There are thousands of designer goodies on sale at Net-a-Porter right now, but I picked 27 of my favorite pieces for you to get an idea of what’s out there. Prepare to add it all to your cart, y’all.

Playful patchwork sure to spice up your summer wardrobe.

These shoes would transition from summer to fall effortlessly.

I think I just found my new favorite going-out top.

I feel like wearing this dress would make you instantly iconic.

Gotta love a beaded bag, baby.

Tropical dad vibes, but make it designer.

The street style look your closet needs.

Ah, how cool is this skirt, though?!

The ultimate summer bag.

We love a good puff sleeve.

Silky polka dot pants that you can wear outside? Yes, please.

If you’ve been wanting to jump on the designer dad sneaker trend, now’s your chance.

For your next elegant soiree.

These shorts are sure to play well with so many cute tops you already own.

A little bit of workwear to add to your summer wardrobe.

The color of this bag is so freakin’ cute.

Kimonos are veritably cute all the time.

That neck detail, though.

This bag is so intriguing to me.

This skirt can totally be worn most months of the year, and I’m not mad about it.

Just…yes.

Dusty pink is my favorite color right now.

Florals on florals.

With this top, I’m one step closer to becoming Billie Eilish.

How dreamy is this bag?!

Layer this top with a white tee to make it totally ’90s.

The bucket bag of my dreams.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.