Why You’ll Have to Wait to Enjoy Net-a-Porter’s New Social App, The Netbook

Net-a-Porter’s new mobile app, dubbed The Netbook, allows users to connect with other shoppers based on their favorite products from the luxury e-tailer. The app works like a diary, where you build a shoppable “Love List” from the thousands of items on Net-a-Porter.com, and then sneak a peek at other users’ Love Lists and “admire” the items other people are coveting.

If it sounds enticing, hold your stylish horses! Access is currently by invitation only—the e-tailer has first invited fashion industry VIPs to get the app in order to build a community that fashion-minded people will want to join, and also to test the app on a limited scale.

But all hope is not lost: the app is already available for download at itunes.apple.com. If you download the app now, it will automatically add you to the wait-list of people who will later be invited on a first-come, first-served basis.

