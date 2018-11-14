StyleCaster
Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Net-a-Porter has become a one-stop shop for designer duds that won’t totally murder your bank account. And the best time to shop those aforementioned designer duds? During Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday sale.

OK, so historically, Net-a-Porter hasn’t had a Black Friday sale. Historically, Net-a-Porter has marked down tons of designer items during the week of Black Friday and called it a “mid-season sale” (in the case of 2017) or a “fall/winter sale” (in the case of 2016). But we all know what Net-a-Porter really means—they mean they’re hosting a damn Black Friday sale.

In 2017, Net-a-Porter’s (not) Black Friday sale involved 50 percent markdowns on everything from clothes to shoes to accessories. In 2016, it involved the same—plus a handful of 30 percent and 40 percent discounts, as well.

Last year’s sale kicked off on the Monday before Black Friday—meaning if Net-a-Porter adopts the same strategy this year, Net-a-Porter’s 2018 Black Friday sale Net-a-Porter’s 2018 mid-season sale will be up and running in less than a week.

There’s no word on which items will be discounted. Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday sale page is up—but totally empty. In the meantime, all we can really do is craft a wishlist of the stuff we hope goes on sale, so we can buy our favorites the moment discounts hit the site.

This year, we have our eye on sequin LBDs, colorblock sweatshirts, oversized fuzzy berets and more. Shop our must-haves, below. (It’s the best way to kill time while you refresh Net-a-Porter’s 2018 Black Friday sale page over and over and over again.)

net a porter black friday 1a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Needle & Thread Sequin Chiffon dress, $430 at Net-a-Porter

Because LBDs are better when they’re covered in sparkles.

net a porter black friday 2a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Helmut Lang Colorblock Wool-Blend Sweater, $425 at Net-a-Porter

For the shopper who can’t decide between a V-neck and a crew-neck.

net a porter black friday 3a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Gucci Flashtrek Embellished Sneakers, $1,590 at Net-a-Porter

Sneakers so covetable they’re wrapped in jewels.

net a porter black friday 4a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Orseund Iris Cropped Corset Top, $195 at Net-a-Porter

A bralette fit for winter.

net a porter black friday 5a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

House of Holland Two-Tone Jeans, $240 at Net-a-Porter

Not your average lightwashed jeans.

net a porter black friday 6a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Emma Brewin Faux Fur Beret, $435 at Net-a-Porter

Statement-making and très on-trend.

net a porter black friday 7a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Chloé Metallic Turtleneck Sweater, $1,040 at Net-a-Porter

Head-turning without being way too much.

net a porter black friday 8a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

House of Fluff Faux Shearling-Trimmed Velvet Coat, $990 at Net-a-Porter

You had us at “shearling-trimmed velvet.”

net a porter black friday 9a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Isabel Marant Tety Embroidered Leather Belt, $350 at Net-a-Porter

No closet is complete without a stunning statement belt.

net a porter black friday 10a Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Christopher Kane Sequin-Embellished Stretch-Scuba Top, $595 at Net-a-Porter

It’s never too early to start prepping a New Year’s Eve wardrobe.

net a porter black friday 11 Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Tracy Stretch-Crepe Skirt, $520 at Net-a-Porter

Because cold weather is more fun when you have stunning midi skirts to get you through it.

net a porter black friday 12 Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Saint Laurent Jacquard Knit Sweater, $1,350 at Net-a-Porter

Cute? Check. Versatile? Check. Timeless? Check.

net a porter black friday 13 Net a Porters Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Designer Deals

Saint Laurent Joplin Studded Leather Ankle Boots, $1,995 at Net-a-Porter

Introducing: your new favorite ankle boots.

