Wake Up & Smell The Nespresso Deals—Save Nearly $100 On These Beloved Coffee Makers

When carefully considering what to really invest in during Amazon Prime Day 2022, a no-brainer for coffee aficionados is a full-featured, serious coffee machine. An expertly-brewed cup of coffee is the best way to upgrade your mornings, and today, Nespresso Prime Day deals are through the roof, at up to a massive 35% off on some of the brand’s most popular models. For those who prefer a smooth espresso to drip coffee, a Nespresso machine is the fastest and most convenient way to go.

Nespresso espresso and coffee makers have raked in rave reviews with thousands of five-star ratings at all of the biggest retailers, from Amazon to Macy’s. Since launching in 1986, the Swiss company has released a wide range of sleek, advanced machines that issue premium coffee and espresso using their patented pods. In the mid-70s, Nestle employee and engineer Eric Favre fiddled with pod-based espresso, and now, Nespresso is synonymous with coffee capsules worldwide. Most coffee lovers favor the brand for its ease of use—just choose a flavor from Nespresso’s bevy of choices, pop the pod into the machine, and voila—an aromatic, proper cup o’ joe manifests in a few seconds. And there’s something for everyone, from machines that come with Aeroccino milk frothers

, some designed to save counter space and others designed to heat up quickly.

These celebrity, chef, and barista-approved devices are well worth the investment. They can whip up a perfect cup of caffeine in mere minutes, transforming your kitchen into a cafe. You’d be in good company snagging these deals. One of our fav celebs and foodies, Jessica Alba, raves about them. In fact, the exact machine she uses

in her kitchen, the Vertuo, is now discounted by 25% off. And who could forget George Clooney smoldering with a cup of Nespresso in their marketing campaigns, specifically the 2017 advertisement that had us all drooling? Clooney once told Bon Appétit: “Once you find good coffee, like Nespresso, you don’t need to add anything extra like milk and sugar. Quality coffee makes a big difference.”

Nespresso Lattissima Touch, $454.99 (originally $529)

For latte lovers who would be more than happy to skip a normal cup of Joe, this Lattissima machine

is for you. It perfectly crafts lattes thanks to its espresso maker and frothing capabilities. It’s an investment, for sure, but at nearly $100 off, it’s the lowest price now that it’ll be for a long, long time. Think about all of the delicious concoctions you’ll make with it too. Iced lattes in the summer, warm lattes in the winter. Throw in some cocoa and you’ve got yourself a mocha. Who needs Starbucks with this thing?

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Black Bundle with Aeroccino by Breville, $151.50 (originally $233)

A more advanced machine that makes gourmet, café-worthy drinks in a snap, this coffee maker is now $60 cheaper at Best Buy. The VertuoPlus Deluxe features a 19-bar high-pressure pump for maximum richness

, a removable water tank and drip tray for easy cleaning, and support for four cup sizes. Here’s a novel idea: use the small pod to make an espresso shot, froth some milk with the Aeroccino, and mix them together for a homemade latte!

Ready to issue single-serve coffee or espresso cups in a jiffy, the Vertuo also features smart Centrifusion technology that reads specific pod barcodes for automatic brewing parameters, delivering the best full-bodied, rich crema. This is available in five stunning hues

—black, graphite, red, silver and titan, makes 5oz and 8oz cups of coffee and single and double shot espressos, and comes packing an extra-large 54 oz water tank and a 17-count used capsule container.