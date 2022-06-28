Neptune Retrograde 2022 Is About Removing Rose-Colored Glasses & Facing Reality

Scroll To See More Images

In astrology, retrogrades are always a dizzying experience! Even though Neptune retrograde 2022 might not be as intense as other retrogrades, that doesn’t mean it won’t have an influence on you. You’ve probably heard about the negative effects surrounding the retrogrades of planets like Mercury—planet of communication—and Venus—planet of love—which are known to sow confusion throughout your daily life. However, every retrograde has its own story to tell, and because Neptune is the planet of fantasy, this retrograde is bound to be a mystifying experience.

As of June 28 at 3:54 a.m. ET, Neptune will station retrograde, beginning its backwards tailspin at 25 degrees Pisces. Because Neptune is considered the planet of spirituality, imagination, dreamworlds, astral realms and all things make-belief, this retrograde will help you gain a deeper understanding of the illusions that rule over your life. It’s time to own your truth and embrace clarity in your reality. Are you ready to get deep? Are you prepared to be honest with yourself and remove the rose-colored glasses? Are you ready to acknowledge that your new bestie is actually a secret hater in sheep’s clothing?

Even though Neptune retrograde might sound like a reason to start burning some sage and praying for protection, there’s no need to panic. Here’s everything you need to know about this trippy and transcendent retrograde:

What Does Neptune Retrograde Mean?

Unlike Mercury retrograde, which only lasts three weeks, Neptune retrograde is a much longer process; 160-days long, to be precise. Coming to an end on December 3, Neptune retrograde stretches over a wide stretch of time, influencing your life gradually rather than immediately. As one of the five outer planets—AKA transpersonal planets—in astrology, Neptune, Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto and Uranus each spend around half of the year in retrograde. This should bring you a little comfort, as you’re already a lot more used to these retrogrades than you thought. In fact, there’s a strong chance you were born during one of them!

“ This retrograde will affect those born under Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces the most. ”

While the outer planets shape the longer trends and the far-reaching transformations of your life, the inner planets—AKA personal planets—function in a very different way. Including celestial bodies such as the sun, the moon, Mercury, Venus and Mars, the inner planets tend to influence your life on much more direct level, affecting the day-to-day operations of your life. That’s why Mercury retrograde tends to be so disrupting, because Mercury *literally* rules over communication! And while Neptune retrograde might disrupt your dreams, you might not even notice.

However, let’s not forget—Neptune retrograde will also last around six months, which means it’s not leaving anytime soon. And if that’s already got you freaking out again, don’t! After all, there’s a strong chance you’ll only feel the shift of Neptune retrograde during the days leading up to and away from the change. Throughout this retrograde, you’ll probably even feel it at different points in time, when Neptune makes direct contact with your birth chart. This retrograde will affect those born under Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces the most, especially if they have planets between 19 to 28 degrees of these zodiac signs.

What Should You Do During Neptune Retrograde?

Whenever the outer planets send you their zings of energy, they’re asking to dig deep and evolve! And let’s be real—evolving isn’t an easy or quick process. Check the house that Pisces rules over in your birth chart to find out what issue Neptune retrograde is asking you to focus on. Regardless of what type of issues, themes or circumstances you’re currently working with, Neptune retrograde is asking you to let go of the false-beliefs and illusions that have been holding you back. And once Neptune retrograde comes to an end on December 3, the type of people we used to be will be gone, replaced by more magical and empathetic versions of ourselves.

“ When Neptune stations retrograde, it’s almost as if things need to get blurry before they can get sharp. You’re gaining stronger clarity of the truth. ”

During the time that Neptune spends retrograde, you might pay more attention and take notice of issues such as self-deception, addiction and longing. You may even come to terms with the fantasies that are OK for you to continue believe in, because they help you get through the hard parts of life!

When Neptune stations retrograde, it’s almost as if things need to get blurry before they can get sharp. Once you know this, you have the key to managing all the insight you’re about to receive. Listen to your intuition, embrace patience and dive into the process of being still and looking within. Self-inquiry is really what Neptune retrograde is all about! Don’t get caught up in a dramatic whirlwind, otherwise more confusion will come. Clarity prefers to arrive during times of stillness and gentle observation.

Neptune retrograde is the perfect time to dive deeper into self-development, therapy, counseling, journaling, meditation, spiritual practices, art, music and any other self-love activities that allow you to explore your innermost thoughts and dreams. Being curious about yourself is the first step toward setting yourself free! It’s also a great time to tackle self-medicating or avoidant behaviors, working to replace them with healthy coping mechanisms and healing practices. And most of all, Neptune retrograde is a beautiful time to connect with your dreams as deeply as you can, knowing full well that you can manifest them into reality.

