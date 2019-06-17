Neptune Retrograde Is About to Be a Big Ole Wake-Up Call for Us All

Scroll To See More Images

Mercury, who? It’s time for Neptune to get in retrograde. From June 21 to November 27, 2019—Neptune will appear to move backward. This illusion can have serious effects, however, on all the zodiac signs. While the more common Mercury retrograde affects communication and contracts, Neptune rules over creativity and fantasy—including the dream world. In astrology, Neptune has a bit of a darker side, too, as it dabbles with deceptions, veiled truths, denial and delusions. This can result in us dissociating from our financial and relationship problems, or choosing to ignore looming issues that need our attention and care.

Neptune retrograde can bring both positives and negatives, as your fantasies, dreams and deep internal narratives are brought to light. As Neptune moves backward, more of our dreamy visions will clear appear as just that: dreams. Maybe you’ll realize the life you thought you wanted isn’t really what fulfills you, or that your career prospects aren’t as open as you thought they were. Maybe your business plan isn’t as realistic or practical as it should be.

While these harsh actualities are never fun to swallow, they’ll invite you to merge your fantasies with reality to create a more sustainable situation. That might mean going back to school, downsizing, investing more into your relationships, or just rethinking your next steps in general.

Given that this Neptune retrograde will take place over a sizable chunk of time, it’s good practice for all signs to be reflective and honest about where they see themselves in relation to their ‘dream life’ or future goals. And that’s not to say that your dreams now won’t come to fruition! In fact, this retrograde is a huuuge celestial opportunity to make sure everything is in alignment. For those of you who are working hard, this Neptune retrograde may hardly register. But all signs would do well to reflect on what they can do to be honest in thought, word and deed. You’ll be grateful you did.

Aries –

This Neptune retrograde will have you facing yourself in a real way as you seek to confront the aspects of your life that need attention. It could be trivial things, like getting your car detailed after one too many late-night trips to Taco Bell, or finally going through your old and outdated college textbooks. Or, you know, the issues in your relationship that have come to a head and may require couples counseling.

Taurus –

Your extreme independence can come off as callous to some—but you aren’t living life by committee. This Neptune retrograde aligns with a lot of your core values: persistence, dependability, practicality. But it will also stretch you in doing things that you typically put off. Motivation isn’t always there, but this retrograde will urge you to get your shit done anyway.

Gemini –

When people speak about honesty, they’re usually talking about words and communication. But honesty is more than that. It’s how we connect with ourselves and others, and how we determine our values and boundaries. This retrograde, strip away the noise and try to practice honesty (also known as integrity) in everything that you say and do. Fantasies of who you ‘should’ or want to be aren’t nearly as powerful as who you actually are.

Cancer –

Put down the planner and to-do list, dear Cancer. It’s easy to fall into the slippery slope of achievement as self-worth. There is no finish line or check mark that will bring you the validation you seek. There is always more to do and be. Learning to be OK with where you’re at, without changing or doing, is what I wish for you this Neptune retrograde.

Leo –

This retrograde might feel a lot like someone dumping a bucket of ice water on your head. It’s never easy, recognizing that our habits don’t fit our lifestyle (and it happens to absolutely everyone—not just you!). In order to realign with your intentions, try something new. I always advocate for change in baby steps, and this is no exception. Just because you’ve always done things a certain way, doesn’t mean you aren’t capable of change. You’re just getting started.

Virgo –

You already have all the answers you need, Virgo. This retrograde will only serve as additional intuition as you observe red flags. Let the urge to connect a narrative to people’s intentions and what they really meant pass you by. People show us who they are by their actions. If you’re on the fence about a relationship, let this retrograde help give you clarity. Trust that you know yourself well enough to recognize your worth.

Libra –

Perhaps more than any other sign, you will have to face your indecisiveness this retrograde. You have so many wonderful ideas and plans that sometimes, the thought of execution may paralyze you. But there’s no way to think it through just right. There will always be obstacles and curve balls that you didn’t plan for. And that’s OK! Don’t think of making decisions as limiting—think of it as focusing on execution. You can adjust as necessary.

Scorpio –

This retrograde will be a wake-up call for you in at least one area of your life. Don’t panic—this doesn’t mean you’re a failure, or that you’re doing something wrong. Often, the best we can do is adjust our expectations. We control so little of our external circumstances—where and when we were born, our genetics, etc. All we can do is manage our stress and our own internal baseline. You’ve got this.

Sagittarius –

People have never stopped you from doing whatever you need to get done, but this Neptune retrograde, I challenge you to go a step farther. Really try to unpack how people’s opinions influence your own ideas and yourself and your capabilities. We all internalize what others say about us. No one is immune. Are the voices in your head your own?

Capricorn –

First and foremost, it’s time for you to take care of your health. While you are typically motivated and on top of your diet and exercise, your health also includes you mental well-being and connectedness with others. What do you need to be your healthiest self? That should come first, every day. Everything else fits around your health and happiness. It has to.

Aquarius –

Now, and moving forward, is a great time to focus on consistency over intensity. Better go to the gym for a half hour three times a week than once a week for an hour and a half. While you’re great at starting things and brainstorming ideas, it’s easy for you to lose steam. Now is the perfect time to aim for more consistency and lower your intensity. Your stamina will grow, and so will your progress.

Pisces –

This is your TIME, Pisces. With Neptune as your ruling planet, you’ll be feeling the effects of this retrograde to the fullest. My advice? A social media detox. It’s beautiful to romanticize your life, but not at the expense actually living it. Seek to be exactly where your feet are, and don’t hide from the truth that this retrograde brings.

Check your rising sign for a fuller expression of what you may experience this Neptune retrograde. And remember, retrogrades get a reputation for being True Ball-busters, and they can be. But they can also help us grow. Or remind us of how much we already have, and how little we need to change. Fantasies and dreams are wonderful, ethereal things. But there is magic right here.