How This Neptune Opposition Will Affect You, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Hold onto your big juicy butts with BOTH HANDS because on Sept. 10, Neptune will reach opposition from the sun, bringing with it celestial intrigue and drama. But, wait, what does the sun opposite Neptune mean? Well, my friends, any time a planet is at or near opposition to the sun, Earth is then closest to that planet. Which means that planet (in this case Neptune) will be the most visible out of any planet in our sky. That’s relatively lit, although you’ll still need a telescope or a lens superior to the human eyeball in order to really get pay dirt and see some shit.

What I’m more concerned about is how this planetary alignment can mess with our heads. Specifically, Neptune opposition horoscopes forecast us feeling a little more confused and unsteady than we normally do. Insecure. Anxious. All those things that make us super-fun at parties. This is just one of those times where we need to be a little more tender and forgiving with ourselves. Disappointment and not meeting our high (sometimes too high) expectations are normal. But what really matters is how we treat ourselves when we’re unhappy. Are we cruel and demeaning to ourselves, or are we reflective and forgiving? You know without any further questions what the answer is—and for most of us, its deeply punitive and cutting.

This Neptune opposition is a chance for us to change what happens when we (inevitably) get experience or perspective instead of exactly what we want. It’s a time to learn to say no without second guessing and berating ourselves. It’s a time to be extremely clear in our communication with others—and ourselves—about what we need.

Learning how to talk to ourselves nicely and with compassion is going to take work. It’s a lifelong practice—like astrology or yoga or comedy or even being a douchebag. Life is so full of things to focus on and get better at, but this opposition is the time to be a little softer. It’s a reminder that you can always go back to trying. You deserve to be spoken to like your name is a flower.

Here’s How the Neptune Opposition Will Affect Each Sign:

Aries –

It’s seriously so hot outside that I want to die right now, and this feeling of lethargy is most likely something you can get behind this opposition. You may be feeling more malaise than usual. Your feet drag, you feel tired, etc. Fight against this by exercising and getting out of your routine more. While the initial push can feel grueling, getting out and into the world is the only way to feel more energetic.

Taurus –

This opposition, focus on doing one thing at a time and avoid multi-tasking. Flitting from thing to thing can feel satisfying or productive in the moment, but the real work and mindfulness training comes with sticking to a task even when it becomes tedious or frustrating. Getting things done without panic or an overt sense of urgency can allow you to actually enjoy the hard work and process of your tasks. I mean, why are we here if not to enjoy ourselves?

Gemini –

It’s time for you (once again, lol) to narrow down your focus to a few projects/topics/people/world domination strategies and let the rest lie dormant for a while. As an air sign, having consistency can be a struggle. But consistency is where things start to shift and matter. Having 20 priorities is the same as having none. You are only human, Gemini. Be realistic and kind in setting expectations for yourself this opposition.

Cancer –

You may find yourself being touchier than usual this opposition, Cancer. Physically and mentally, you crave connection and warmth. Make sure you’re getting enough physical and mental “touch” this opposition in the relationships that matter to you. And remember: We all give and receive love in different ways. If you feel a mismatch, the best thing to do is ask in a compassionate way, “What can I do to make you feel loved?”

Leo –

Flexibility is key this opposition, as insecurities will have people more defensive than usual. Flow with new decisions and situations as best you can, remembering that this time is temporary. Use your creativity to help you find ways to alleviate stress, do your work, and help others. Your seemingly effortless confidence is a comfort to many of the signs. Lead by example and use every opportunity to lift others up and see the positive.

Virgo –

Take care of your health this opposition, Virgo, as heightened stress may leave you feeling sick or drained or just like you’re slowly turning into a weird, moldy troll of a person that has dry knees and a bad attitude like me. Take vitamins, get plenty of rest and vegetables, and say no to people more. You can’t help others if you’re a sick, bedridden troll.

Libra –

Don’t self-medicate this opposition, dear Libra, whether it be with wine or too much fancy cheese and red wine—you know your vices. Instead of covering the symptoms, try and heal the actual hurt itself by giving it room. As it turns out, letting yourself admit that you are struggling, in some way or another, is a giant leap forward to healing.

Scorpio –

Indulgence is never really indulgence if it’s riddled with guilt, is it, Scorpio? In order to really engage in the experience of buying over-priced sheets, maybe try not hating yourself for it? And oh, the ways to indulge! Yes, cars and jewelry are an indulgence—but so is spending an afternoon reading by the pool, or buying new socks, or spending an hour with your morning coffee. Find ways to indulge yourself and your feelings without being riddled by guilt afterwards.

Sagittarius –

Sept. 10 will affect how you see your career or current position at work. Maybe things aren’t working out the way you planned, and you’re thinking about applying for a new job, or maybe you just want to try something new. Take time to think about what you want. The answers will come as soon as you give them space to breath.

Capricorn –

This opposition is easier on you than a lot of the other signs, lucky Capricorn. Your hardworking nature and ambition help you recognize that being uncertain or confused is not a permanent state—and that the best way to get out of feeling like you’re in a slump is to work hard and keep digging. Your tenacity is a gift that just gets better with age.

Aquarius –

Take responsibility for your various roles in people’s lives (boyfriend, son, daughter, sister, etc.) this opposition. Are you doing your best in these roles? If not, make a small step towards improving your relationships with the people you love.

Pisces –

Dreamy Pisces, your emotional intuition will surprise even yourself this opposition. As a sign that isn’t afraid of confusion, you will be more able to embrace this uncertainty. Being able to read emotions on others is a skill that will help you in so many areas of life, and enrich the lives of people around you.

So don’t be so afraid of failing, sweet signs. Just be kind when you pick yourself back up.