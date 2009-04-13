Neoprene Dream

It seems a bit premature for me to encourage you to start shopping for swimsuits but I’m afraid if you don’t order these now, they will all be sold out by the time you are booking your Jet Blue flight to Aruba. I also know you will probably love these Lisa Marie Fernandez suits in luxurious neoprene just as much as I do. Lisa is well known as a stylist in the fashion world and this summer, it will be impossible to avoid her swimwear as they dangle from the racks of our favorite shops including Barneys, Kirna Zabete, Scoop and our ultimate shopping destination, Net-a-Porter. Lisa has no plans on expanding to a full ready to wear collection but I’m pretty sure these 8 styles will hold us over for awhile. These are the 3 that I will be ordering for my summer surfari. Don’t they remind you of a super sexed-up version of the old school Body Glove suits?

Jasmine Crop Tank Bikini, $335; Leigh Zip Bustier Bikini, $345; Kristi Scuba Bikini, $335; all at netaporter.com.