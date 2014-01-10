12 Chic Neon Street Style Looks to Inspire a Brighter Weekend

Neon may have had its big moment in the sun last spring, but in a lot of ways, it still has our hearts. There’s something really fun and lighthearted about the trend that harkens back to our childhoods, when we spent our days skating around the block in our neon rollerblades and living in Lisa Frank’s fantasy world.
In the spirit of enlivening your forthcoming weekend with a little color and fun, we found some seriously stylish ladies who still know how to rock neon. From sporting small doses in the form of miniature clutches, to painting themselves in the color from head-to-toe, these gals have a firm handle on the trend.
Click through the gallery to see 12 street style looks that are perfect examples of how to wear neon!
All Photos: ImaxTree
Go big or go home: a staple wardrobe piece in a neon color, like this coat, draws immediate attention.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota/IMAXTREE.COM
If you're reaching for a pair of neon trousers, make sure it's a relatively conservative cut. This will ensure your look's not cartoonish.
Photo:
VincenzoGrillo/IMAXTREE.COM
An oversized clutch in a neon yellow or green adds a punch of color to an otherwise neutral look.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota/IMAXTREE.COM
A feminine fuchsia peeking out from beneath a dark neutral ensures there's just the right amount of brightness.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota/IMAXTREE.COM
A full skirt in neon has a more edgy than feminine edge.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota/IMAXTREE.COM
A pantsuit in a muted neon makes a statement without giving the idea that you're trying too hard.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota/IMAXTREE.COM
Draping a neon blazer over a chambray shirt = playfully chic.
Photo:
VincenzoGrillo/IMAXTREE.COM
When you've got a fuchsia mini-duffel (in this case, Furla's jelly bag), you don't really need to wear color anywhere else.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota/IMAXTREE.COM
A pop of neon on your feet will offset just about any look, especially if you've got pastel hair.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota/IMAXTREE.COM
A hot pink bag over a muted pink fur shows not only a great understanding of color tones, but also a great understanding of fun-loving risk-taking.
Photo:
VincenzoGrillo/IMAXTREE.COM
We love that a bag so small can take over an entire outfit, just by way of its coloration.
Photo:
VincenzoGrillo/IMAXTREE.COM
If you're ever in doubt that you're wearing too much neon, just throw on a giant sweater and scarf in the same dark tone, and you'll be good to go.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota/IMAXTREE.COM