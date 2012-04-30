Neon Rhinestones: 7 Must-Have Pieces For Your Inner Glam Rock Girl

Tom Binns is a rock star designer jewelry line in a literal sense. Started in 2004, the edgy brand really hit my radar two years ago when they rolled out their oh-so-cool neon colored rhinestone baubles. Since then, our friends at DANNIJO have upped the ante with their own boho chic neon rhinestone trinkets that literally leave me breathless every time I see them (as in hyperventilating over which piece I should splurge on).

And while not everyone has the financial ability to stock up on several statement pieces like these, the crafty kids over at Etsy have caught on to the neon rhinestone craze to come up with some affordable “gems” we can totally get behind. Fun and totally on trend for spring, you can either pick up your own one-of-kind piece there, go big and splurge on a designer one or even try making your own at home.

No matter what your choice, use these seven pieces as a starting point for the ultimate in punk rock pretty inspiration. From the perfect statement item for your favorite jeans and wife beater combo, to an unexpected finish for your wedding gown, neon rhinestone jewelry are for girls that want to hold center stage and won’t settle for anything less.

