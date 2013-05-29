Want: Lucite Heels That are Actually (Very!) Chic

What: A summer-perfect sandal with thick lucite heels, barely-there hot pink accents, and delicately woven leather uppers.

Why: Lucite heels often get a bad reputation (ahem, strippers), but we’ve seen a handful of designers—like Diane von Furstenberg—recently taking on the clear plastic and creating stylish footwear. Plus, no one makes a power heel quite like DVF, and these are no exception. Oh, and they’re on sale!

How: We love these with a casual, cool, looser-fitting look. Think a pair of cropped linen pants with a basic T-shirt or billowing button-up and statement necklace. To jazz ’em up a little more, opt for a pair of tight skinny jeans and a tucked in silky sleeveless blouse.

Woven Leather Sandals, $228; at Saks Fifth Avenue