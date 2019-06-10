This Summer’s Favorite Palette Is All-Neon-Everything

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is always about saturated shades. Autumn and winter are strictly neutrals seasons, and spring is sprinkled with pastels. But summer—summer is when we pump up the pigment in our wardrobes. And summer 2019’s neon clothes obsession promises to take this tonal tradition to a whole new level.

We’d be remiss not to mention one simple fact: Summer neons aren’t necessarily new. Neon swimsuits and accessories trickled into the zeitgeist last summer (thank you, Kardashians), and one could even argue that summer neons are simply the natural progression of our seasonal obsession with color. But. Neons have taken on increased significance in 2019. After being shown in Fall/Winter 2019 and Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week collections, alike, neons have dominated online stores since the start of 2019. Winter neons became a veritable trend, and neons trickled into spring, as well.

So while the fact that summer neons are on offer is, in many ways, par for the course—how many are on offer is a different story entirely. And we’ll be shopping all of them.

1. Cami NYC x Revolve the Rosie Bodysuit, $193 at Revolve

Neons are a night-out favorite, but this top could work on the daily, too.

2. OFF-WHITE Python Zipped Skirt, $1,560 at Revolve

Neon takes on snakeskin feel fresh, exciting and all kinds of fun.

3. Settle the Score Crop Top and Pants Set, $30 at Nasty Gal

One of many matching sets you’ll catch us in this summer.

4. Winona Jelly Sandal, $38 at Free People

We’re jelly sandals-obsessed, and we’re not the least bit sorry about it.

5. Satin Skirt, $39.90 at Zara

An eye-catching take on one of 2019’s most classically retro trends.

6. Light It Up One-Shoulder Bikini Top, $31 at Lulus

Bikinis lend themselves incredibly well to neon shades.

7. Le Specs x Adam Selman the Prowler, $119 at Revolve

Statement sunnies in every way possible.

8. Lovers + Friends Rizelle Mini Dress, $168 at Revolve

This mini wants to ensure you’re the best-dressed person at every party on your radar this summer.

9. Packable Raincoat, $39.90 at Zara

Because raincoats don’t have to ruin your outfit.

10. Neon the Next Level Door Knocker Earrings, $8 at Nasty Gal

Statement earrings are fun. Bright neon statement earrings are even more fun.

11. High-Collar Knit Top, $19.90 at Zara

The perfect statement piece to layer under your power suit.

12. H:OURS Julie Top, $58 at Revolve

A lower-key way into a decidedly high-key trend.

13. Simmi London Cassie Neon Sandals, $51 at ASOS

When in doubt, throw on a statement shoe, and call it a day.

14. Pleated Dress, $59.90 at Zara

Of course there are wedding-friendly neon options on offer.

15. Lovers + Friends Jewel Short, $78 at Revolve

The ’90s called—they want you to take full advantage of these adorable bike shorts.

16. Buttoned Jumpsuit Dress, $29.90 at Zara

Part romper, part dress—all cute.

17. Think Rolyn Tie-Dye Wingman Bag, $188 at Free People

Your gym bag wants in on the neon trend, too.

18. FILA Disruptor 2 Mono Neon Sneaker, $65 at Urban Outfitters

Who said your go-to sneaks had to be white?

19. Strappy Dress, $25.90 at Zara

A fresh addition to your date-night rotation.

20. Superdown Riley Tie-Front Top, $52 at Revolve

Not your average tie-front top—at all.

21. Bias-Cut Satin Slip Skirt, $48 at ASOS

The slip skirt just got a color/cut upgrade.

22. Skinny Neon Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $19 at ASOS

Tiny sunglasses aren’t exiting the zeigeist any time soon.

23. Cut-Out Knit Dress, $39.90 at Zara

Because if you’re going to wear a knit during the summer, it should probably be punchy AF.

24. We the Free Selvage Tote, $30 at Free People

A tote that’s definitely big enough to hold all your shit.

25. Boutique Neon Cropped Trousers, $150 at Topshop

Long live the wide-leg crop.

26. Neon Waist Belt Set, $8.90 at Forever 21

Statement belts are chronically underrated—so why not snag three for the price of one?

27. Birdie Mesh Movement Visor, $20 at Free People

Pastel neons are absolutely a thing.

28. Textured Ruffle Dress, $25.90 at Zara

A thoughtfully placed ruffle can go a long, long way.

29. Cropped Denim Jacket, $49.90 at Zara

Neon distressed denim power suit? Yes, please.

30. High-Collar Knit Top, $19.90 at Zara

Another top worth integrating into your work wardrobe.

31. T by Alexander Wang Washed Nylon Pants, $395 at Revolve

Because you deserve to be on-trend—even when you’re just lounging around the house.

32. Kenzo Sport Cropped Sweatshirt, $370 at Revolve

Athleisure and neons are a (totally unsurprising) match made in heaven.

33. Animal Print Heeled Sandals, $49.90 at Zara

More neon snakeskin, please.

34. One-Shoulder Thong Bodysuit, $22 at Forever 21

A bodysuit that’s anything-but-average in terms of silhouette and shade.

35. Motel Neon Bike Short, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

It’s entirely possible that these have been at the top of our wishlist for, like, months now.

36. Chimi Neon Rectangle Sunglasses, $149 at Urban Outfitters

Neon sunnies are a particularly accessible way into this very loud movement.

37. Schutz Evenise Sandal, $160 at Revolve

Fun kitten heels are always a good idea.

38. Colorblock Swimsuit, $17.99 at Zara

Understated neons are on offer, because we don’t expect you to go all in all the time.

39. Active Hooded Windbreaker, $27.90 at Forever 21

The more fun jackets we can get our hands on, the better.

40. Hurricane Neon High Ankle Boots, $100 at Topshop

Summer booties are definitely a thing.

41. Neon Shimmer Hair Pin Set, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Cute hair accessories are abundant, and these shimmery neon options are all kinds of fun.

42. Dressed to the Nines Ruffle Skirt, $25 at Nasty Gal

Simultaneously boho and street-chic—uh, yes please?

43. Mara Hoffman Michaela Dress, $525 at Revolve

A blank canvas for all your favorite statement jewelry.

44. Velvet Hair Ties (Pack of 3), $12.90 at Zara

You had us at “velvet scrunchies.”

45. Solid & Striped Button-Down, $148 at Revolve

Who needs a periwinkle pinstripe button-down when eye-catching options like this are on offer?

46. Premium Slip Dress, $39.90 at Zara

Because you don’t have to do anything quietly if you don’t want to.

47. Fishnet Headband Pack, $16 at Free People

A practical addition to your workout arsenal—and a cool addition to your everyday one, too.

48. Neon Colorblock Drawstring-Hem Sweatshirt, $35 at ASOS

Because all-over neons aren’t the only way forward.

49. Stretch Fabric Sneakers, $49.90 at Zara

A classic iteration of the neon trend, if we’ve ever seen one.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.