30 Must-Have Neon Pieces to Electrify Your Look

30 Must-Have Neon Pieces to Electrify Your Look

STYLECASTER | Neon Accessories
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

If we’ve learned anything so far in 2018, it’s that this is not the year for minimalist fashion. It’s a maximalist and colorful world we’re living in, and we’re proudly layering ourselves in sequins, ruffles and another current obsession—neon. We never would have thought that neon could be so chic or sophisticated, but the street style images and must-have accessories ahead will instantly change your mind.

If you’re looking to dip a toe into the neon world, we suggest trying a color pop with a great heel, statement bag, or even a subtle earring. Accessories are the easiest way to test out a trend and incorporate it into your everyday life. If you’re looking for a bolder approach, dive on into the neon pool and color block your outfit and accessories.

Regardless, there’s no need to blend into the crowd this season. Peruse the neon stunners ahead to electrify your look in all the right ways.

Pink Party
Photo: Getty Images
The Statement Boot
Photo: Getty Images
Neon Messenger

Bag, $995 at Burberry

The Midi Dress
Photo: Getty Images
The Neon Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Margarita Drop Earrings

Earrings, $16 (was $38) at BaubleBar

Neon Trench
Photo: Getty Images
Pink Tones
Photo: Getty Images
The Neon Mule

Mule, $495 at Sophia Webster

Neon Glasses
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle Ruffle
Photo: Getty Images
Cage Bag

Anndra Neen Bag $450 at Moda Operandi

Neon Bag
Photo: Getty Images
Pops of Color
Photo: Getty Images
The Wrap Heel

Heel, $395 at Alice and Olivia

Green Things
Photo: Getty Images
Hello Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
The Python Bag

Proenza Schouler bag, $1,420 at The Outnet

Boots Babe
The Neon Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Hoop Game

Hoops, $125 at Alexis Bittar

The Statement Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Orange Purse
Photo: Getty Images
Neon Sunnies

Gucci Sunglasses, $305 at Matches Fashion

The Mini Bag
Photo: Getty Images
The Crossbody
Photo: Getty Images
The Sock Boot

Giuseppe Zanotti boots, $695 at SSense

Hint of Chanel
Photo: Getty Images
The Neon Duo
Photo: Getty Images
Raffia Earrings

Earrings, $26 at Wink of Pink

