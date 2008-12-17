Neo Boho Luxe

Designers reinvented the classic bohemian for fall, leaving behind all the tree-hugging, Keats-reciting connotations the term can bring to mind. This time around, she’s swathed in fur, artfully mussed, surrounded by the luxe trappings of her rock ‘n roll life. Wandering adrift in her sky-high platforms and last night’s eyeliner, this girl would give Penny Lane a run for her money.

(1) Mark Davis Fallon bangle, $4,900, at barneys.com, (2) 3.1 Phillip Lim paneled fur sweater jacket, $1,200, at lagarconne.com, (3) Tory Burch Carrie wedge, $395, at toryburch.com, (4) Farrah Dragon african large earrings, $295, at thisisauto.com, (5) 7 for All Mankind satchel with fringe, $465, at 7forallmankind.com, (6) Proenza Schouler square sunglasses, $290, at eluxury.com, (7) Subversive Jewelry Klimt shield necklace, $3,600, at vivre.com, (8) Guerlain Terracotta loose powder kohl liner, $33, at amazon.com, (9) Versace wool fringed long scarf, $142, at forzieri.com, (10) Anna Sui psychedelic paisley dress, $430, at net-a-porter.com