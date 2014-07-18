So, Nene Leakes Wrote ‘I’m a Very Rich Bitch’ On Her Hermès Birkin Bag

Somewhere out there, Victoria Beckham‘s heart just stopped, as did ours when we saw an Instagram photo of Nene Leakes‘ Hermès Birkin bag. Apparently, the reality star got bored and decided to draw all over the very expensive tote with graffiti, scribbles, and sayings such as “I’m a rich bitch,” “Fix that body,” “I said what I said,” I Heart Gays” “So nasty and so rude,” and “Close your legs to married men!”

That’s one way to rock a statement bag.

The snap was captioned “#personalized #birkin #neneisms #hermès custom by me & my husband had a fit.” Yeah, we bet he did: Birkin bags can cost upwards of $10,000.

In addition to sharing the defaced bag with 400,000 Instagram followers, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” carried it to the “Watch What Happens Live” studio in New York earlier this week.

Believe it or not, NeNe isn’t the first star to deface a Birkin: In 2010, Lady Gaga decided to attack her white version with a black Sharpie; reality star Francesca Eastwood and her boyfriend Tyler Shields burned their Birkin in 2012 (in the name of “art”), and—most memorably—Kanye West had artist George Condo customize the Birkin bag he gave to Kim Kardashian for Christmas with nude paintings.

Hey, if you have enough money that you feel good about expressing yourself via a multi-thousand-dollar purse, we say more power to you. However, something tells us the house of Hermès won’t be reproducing a Birkin with the words “I’m a very rich bitch” scrawled across it.

Although let’s be real: That’s the message anyone carrying a Birkin is sending, anyway.