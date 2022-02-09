Nelly’s Sex Tape Was ‘Never’ Meant to Be Public—He ‘Sincerely Apologizes’ For the Leak

After Nelly’s sex tape was leaked on social media, the singer has issued a statement apologizing for the “private” moment being shared publicly.

The 47-year-old rapper insisted that the sex tape leak was “never” supposed to happen. “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” the Texas native told Us Weekly on February 9, 2022. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.” According to Nelly’s team, the video may have been leaked as part of a security breach, and they are still “investigating” over concerns that “more of Nelly’s private content may also end up online … including financial information, personal documents and passwords.”

In the explicit clip, which was nearly one minute long and posted to Nelly’s 3.3 million followers, an unidentified woman can be seen performing oral sex on Nelly. While the clip was quickly deleted following its release online, unauthorized copies continued to crop up across the web as social media users continued to discuss and pass around the NSFW video. Nelly’s sex tape quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, where fans and detractors alike dragged the rapper for what appeared at the time to be a purposeful release of the clip.

At the time, Nelly was reportedly in an interview with Barstool Sports when he realized that the sex tape had leaked. At one point during his chat with Kevin Hart for the site, Nelly looked down at his phone and muttered “Oh God” before carrying on with the interview. Kevin Clancy of Barstool Sports took to Twitter to share the moment, noting, “If we’re being honest the interview with Kevin and Nelly was a mess. It was all disconnected and shit. We just figured it was because it was a Zoom interview. Turns out it’s because Nelly learned his sex tape was going viral mid convo.”

Nelly’s sex tape leak came less than a year after the songwriter and his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, broke up. The pair, who started dating in 2014, confirmed their split in August 2021 after seven years of dating. Jackson, for her part, confirmed that she and the rapper were no longer an item when asked if they were “still together” by a fan on Instagram. “No we’re not,” she replied at the time. “Just friends.”

Before their split, Nelly referred to the model as “the one” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s great. She’s really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other,” he told the site in October 2021. “We have so much in common. She’s very driven, very passionate about the things she does, and she doesn’t accept anything but wanting to be better. And that’s what I love. That’s exactly what I love.”