Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Include a $150,000 Tailgate Trailer and a McLaren

Every year luxury lovers wait with bated breath to see the fantasy items that have made the cut for Neiman Marcus’ annual The Christmas Book. Last year’s offerings included a $420,000 tour of European flower shows on a private jet and a $250,000 handcrafted speedboat.

Well, the 2012 catalogue has just been unveiled (might we add way ahead of the holiday shopping season) and it doesn’t disappoint. One of our favorite items on offer is a $150,000 Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Woody-Tailgate Trailer (we are fairly certain football tailgating will never be the same again). Details include rich wood finishings handcrafted from reclaimed Bulleit Bourbon casks, glassware, a flat-screen TV, state-of-the-art sound system, plus a one-year supply of Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye. Basically with this you’ll be able to make a pit stop for the perfect cocktail just about anywhere.

Another standout is a $250,000 dinner for ten hosted by famed chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Jerome Bocuse and Richard Rosendale (foodies, try and contain yourselves). A professional event planner will oversee the evening at your home and Casa Dragones’ co-founder and CEO Bertha Gonzalez will host a tequila tasting.

Then there is the car, a Neiman Marcus Edition 2013 McLaren 12C Spider, one of just 12 being made, which is retailing for $354,000. Not only do you get one of the fastest supercars in the world, you’ll also walk away with custom luggage and a trip to England for a dinner with McLaren Chairman Ron Dennis.

For those who have always fantasized of being on Broadway, now is your chance. For $30,000 you can buy a walk-on role in Annie: The Musical. $100,000 will buy you your very own hen farm (not just any hen farm, this one is designed to look like Versailles).

The pièce de résistance in the catalogue is $1,090,000 his and hers Van Cleef & Arpels watches and an over-the-top luxury trip to Geneva and Paris. It’s hard to imagine not wanting this on your holiday wish list.

Wondering, who in the world is buying this stuff? To be honest, so are we. But we can tell you this, someone is. Last year the 10 2012 Ferrari FF Neiman Marcus Edition cars, with $395,000 price tags, sold out in just 50 minutes.

