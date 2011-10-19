Neiman Marcus Catalog Goes High Tech For the Holidays

Can’t live without your very own underwater robot nozzle, but short on time? Thanks to the increasing demand for luxury goods online, Neiman Marcus has created mobile and iPad platforms for its famous holiday catalog this year. Known for highlighting extravagant and often outrageous “fantasy gifts,” the luxury retailer just released the 85th edition which features 600 items, almost half of which are priced under $250.

Despite experts predicting aless than stellar retail season with the financial crisis extending into 2012 and beyond, the luxury retailer is obviously after customers that are too busy to shop in real time, but have the cash to just click a button and have it delivered to their doorstep.

So what fabo finds can you anticipate this season? How about a $75,000 hand-painted yurt (Mongol tent) that includes one-of-a-kind designer down-filled pillows and a crystal chandelier. Short on space? Or why not try a$125,000 custom-built library from luxury book publisher Assouline? It has custom carpeting,objects d’art and framed prints, as well as 250 current or vintage books.

Personally, I think I’m sticking with the “his and hers” underwater robot nozzles. Nothing says Christmas to me like a gadget that makes water “dance” to music. (Bellagio, eat your heart out.)