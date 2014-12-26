Neil Patrick Harris is Predictably Adorable in First Oscar Promo

We’re beyond excited to see Neil Patrick Harris host the Oscars on February 22, and while the awards are still a few months away we got our first taste of what’s to come with Harris’ first promo for the telecast, which was released on Christmas.

The clip is of a tuxedo-clad Harris in front of a Oscar statue Christmas tree, surrounded by piles of wrapped presents. “This holiday season, give your family a gift they’ll never forget,” he says. “Instead of traditional presents, give them the gift of simply telling them to watch me host the Oscars,” he jokes.

This is Harris’ first time hosting the awards (though he has hosted both the Emmy and Tony awards), and he follows 2014’s Ellen DeGeneres, controversial 2013 host Seth MacFarlane, 2012 star Billy Crystal, and James Franco and Anne Hathaway, who hosted the 2011 Oscars.

“I’ve been in the hosting world for a little while and the Oscars has been that show that I was terrified to take on, but had never been asked to do,” Harris said in an interview with radio station Z100 this past October.

“Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, the producers of the show, they just reach out to someone. Thankfully, I think with the help of “Gone Girl” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West”, I had a couple more feature film credits than I did before and that definitely helps with the Academy and their decision-making.”

Let the countdown begin!