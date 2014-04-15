Links to Click: Neil Patrick Harris Poses as Britney, the Human Ken Doll, More

Celebrate the end of yet another workday (and tax day, eek!) by reading up on the celebrity and fashion news equivalent of cotton candy. Enjoy!

1. Well, this is slightly scandalous, and certainly bizarre. Neil Patrick Harris posed as circa-2001 Britney Spears, complete with snake around the shoulders. [Vanity Fair]

2. Leonardo DiCaprio has gained weight and is rocking a bonafide man ponytail, but that doesn’t stop him from scoring another hot model girlfriend. [Page Six]

3. Ever wanted to dye your hair some crazy color? Here’s some pastel pinks, purples, and greens to inspire you. [Beauty High]

4. The “Human Ken Doll” has had 149 plastic surgery procedures to the tune of $170,000. Here’s what motivates him. [The Daily Beast]

5. Getting excited to dye some Easter eggs this weekend? Here are some easy tips to make yours into legit works of art. [The Vivant]

6. The worst thing about bridesmaid dresses is that they’re usually only worn once and then never seen again. Not these guys. [The Cut]

7. Paint your cheeks a super-pretty pink this Spring with these amazing cream blushes. [Daily Makeover]

8. Shopping for jeans can be an extraordinarily painful process. Here are 11 brands that make buying them online as easy as possible. [Racked]