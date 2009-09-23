Neil Andrea: Kate Walsh’s New Man?

At the Emmys on Sunday, Kate Walsh looked gorgeous in a sky-blue, strapless J.Mendel gown, but seemed to be sans date. All that changed at the after-party, however, where Walsh was sporting some new arm candy: rumored new man toy, Neil Andrea.

Then, last night, the Private Practice star attended a benefit dinner at Spago Beverly Hills for the American Cancer Society, and despite the rumors of her new romance, she walked the red carpet alone. So are they or aren’t they?

We’re not sure what this mystery man does for a living, but according to Imdb.com, he’s worked on films like Any Given Sunday, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Miami Vice, doing “miscellaneous crew” activities. He may not be A-list yet, but he definitely gets an A for attractiveness.