Kate Upton’s Newest Ad Campaign: Modeling Cute, Charitable Beanies for Neff

While we’re used to seeing Kate Upton bare it all for various and sundry campaigns and publications—she’s put on her best pouty face for Sports Illustrated, Gillette, and beyond—she’s doing something a little different this time around. In an exclusive partnership with activewear brand Neff, Upton is modeling for a good cause.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Neff released its Love collection today, including two limited-edition beanies modeled by Upton. From today ’til March 14, 10% of the profit from the sale of each beanie—which come in gray ($26) and an ultra-sleek black iteration ($20)—go to Stand Up to Cancer, an L.A.-based non-profit that benefits cancer research. This is the first non-profit Upton has ever partnered with.

Head to Neff to start shopping the collection now, and check out more shots of the model in the cute hats below!