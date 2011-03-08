Need a Room in Austin for SXSW?

For anyone scrambling to find a hotel in sold-out Austin, Texas for SXSW and looking to stay in a place that is more refined than the back of a van owned by a band with crystal, neon or deer in their name with a broken down PBR cardboard box for a pillow, we come bearing the best news you’ve heard all day.

Party like a record label owner in 1993, when people still bought records, and settle into the Travasaa Austin resort. A brand new, luxury resort, Travaasa Austin has partnered with StyleCaster to present Hit The Lights a solid break from the norm with food and spa accommodations set to the music of SXSW exclusively for StyleCaster friends and family. Travaasa offers premium accommodations, spa packages, freshly prepared organic meals, beautiful outdoor space and lounging during Austin’s most happening time of the year. Travaasa is just 20 minutes from downtown Austin and provides a shuttle to and from the SXSW site so you get to be in the scene… without the mob scene.

StyleCaster will keep resort dwellers entertained with VIP access to the highly anticipated concert featuring dance powerhouse Dan Deacon and indie darlings Pains of Being Pure at Heart. Even if you’re not staying at Travaasa, join the StyleCaster team on Saturday, March 19 at Cheer Up Charlie’s to partake in what is sure to be a smash hit concert. To get on the concert guest list, e-mail RSVP@StyleCaster.com.

For more information or to book your hotel room, please call 844.868.7282. See you at SXSW!