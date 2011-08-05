Need It Item of the Day: Miu Miu’s Amazing Glitter Shoes

My personal style leans towards the simplistic/minimalist side, but every once in a while I’ll fall in love with an uncharacteristically flashy or vibrant item, which I proceed to buy and wear to death (or at least until its trendiness has fizzled out). This season, said items were my neon yellow Cambridge Satchel and my Julian Louie x ALDO wedges, and I think I just found my fall fixation.

These gold glittery babies by Miu Miu popped up on Net-A-Porter earlier this week and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about them. Actually, that’s a lie — I haven’t gotten them out of my head since I saw them and their multiple variations walk the runway during Fashion Week. With their curved heels and playful take on the 1940’s glam that made up the Miu Miu Fall 2011 show, I think they’re worth a splurge, don’t you?

If you’re in the market for something a little more practical (OK, maybe not more practical, just flat) there is a sparkly sneaker version that comes in blush, black, silver and gold that will hit miumiu.com at the end of the month.

Miu Miu glitter finish leather pumps, $630, at Net-A-Porter