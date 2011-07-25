Need It Item of the Day: Isabel Marant Earrings

Want to look modern, kind of downtown, but also sort of free spirited and boho, just by putting on a pair of earrings? Isabel Marant’s peacock feathered, brass, Swarovski crystal drop earrings are long enough to be dramatic, but not so long as to be ridiculous.

They’re colorful, but subdued, they’ll look perfect with a black dress, a white suit or jeans and a basic tee so, you know, just about anything. They basically get everything done you could ever want an earring to get done. Short story: I want them.

Isabel Marant peacock earrings, $22o, at Net-a-Porter