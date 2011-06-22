Need It Item of the Day: DVF Rebel Suede Shoes

Every once and a while a shoe catches you, takes hold and won’t let go. Diane von Furstenberg’s rebel suede sandal is just the perfect deep red color, 4.5 inches high with a platform, kind of a 70s found-them-in-a-vintage-shop-maybe-Sharon-Stone-wore-them-in-Casino, super luxe vibe and they’re under $300.

I’m seeing them with gold accessories and pleated shorts with a silk blouse for now and with ankle socks and a mini leather skirt come Fall. Sometimes it takes a shoe like this to make you realize how diverse your closet really is.

Plus, who doesn’t love having something rebellious in their wardrobe?

Diane von Furstenberg Rebel Suede Shoes, $280, at Net-a-Porter