Need It Item of the Day: Burberry Brights Sunglasses

That whole brights scene that’s been happening isn’t going anywhere anytime fast. Plus, it’s just so fun. The same girls who subscribed to a steady stream of black, navy and grey exclusively suddenly stepped out in pink pants and neon green dresses. Fall is just as open to the brighter side, but you might feel a bit less comfortable in neon head to toe once you have to throw a parka over it.

The remedy: Burberry Bright’s Fall 2011 foldable sunglasses, available in all of those shades that make you double take. Just think of how cute they’ll look with that camel trench you love so much.

Burberry Brights Sunglasses, $250, at Sunglass Hut