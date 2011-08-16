Need it Item: Alexander Wang’s Fabiana Shoes are Everything

Alexander Wang is not shy about proclaiming his love of all things 90s, minimalism, Helmut Lang and Calvin Klein. Always the original though, Wang takes those influences, makes them his and in turn makes all the kids who love him want a taste of the Generation X decade.

Wang’s Fabianas are silver and sleek and make your legs look amazing and have that simplicity that we would have expected of Gwyneth in the Brad years [I mean, remember the Gwen/Brad years?]. The trick is, though, that they have this incredible, architectural covered heel that takes them instantly from everyday minimal moment to nearly art. I’m also really into that unabashed metallic right now, too which means these 4.5 inch heels are, basically, everything.

Alexander Wang Fabiana Heels, $495, at Net-a-Porter