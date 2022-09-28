Here’s How Ned’s Wife Reacted to Him Cheating on Her With a Try Guys Employee—He’s Still ‘Important’ to Her

Since his cheating scandal, The Try Guys fans have wanted to know more about Ned Fulmer’s wife, Ariel Fulmer, and how she reacted to his affair with his employee.

Ned and Ariel married in 2012 after two years of dating. They welcomed their first child, Wesley, in 2018, and their second child, Finley, in 2020. In September 2022, rumors swirled that Ned had cheated on Ariel with Alex Herring, a producer for The Try Guys, a video company founded by Ned and three former BuzzFeed employees, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfield and Eugene Lee Yang

The rumors came from a Reddit thread (and Twitter thread) that noted that Ned was missing from The Try Guys’ past three videos and intros, as well as the group’s podcast. Ariel was also missing from her podcast, You Can Sit With Us, which she hosts with the partners of The Try Guys members. Fans also theorized that there was drama between Ned and The Try Guys when Ned and Alex were seen in an Instagram photo with The Try Guys promoting Keith’s “Eat the Menu” series at Caesar’s Palace’s buffet in Las Vegas, however, Ned didn’t make the final cut of the video. The rumors continued when a Reddit user claimed they saw Ned and Alex kissing at a club in New York City and posted alleged messages from Alex’s fiance, Will Thayer, about the affair. “So basically I went out to niagara the club last night and saw her making out with ned from the try guys, i have videos if needed,” the message to Will read. The message continued, “she was wearing a red dress idk if that helps.” The user also claimed they talked to Ariel for an hour about the infidelity.

Fans also noticed that many of The Try Guys employees including Keith, Zach, Eugene and senior editor YB Chang unfollowed Alex and Ned on social media. Will also unfollowed Alex on Instagram and removed all photos of them together, as well as made his account private. Ned later confirmed the cheating rumors were true.

But back to Ned Fulmer’s wife. So who is Ned Fulmer’s wife, Ariel Fulmer, and how did she react to her husband and the father of her children cheating on her with an employee? Read on for what we know about Ned Fulmer’s wife and how they met.

What was Ned Fulmer’s wife’s response to him cheating on her?

What was Ned Fulmer’s wife’s response to him cheating on her? Ned’s wife, Ariel Fulmer, broke her silence on his affair with The Try Guys’ producer, Alex Herring, in a statement on her Instagram on September 27, 2022. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” Ariel wrote in her post, which she captioned with a black heart. She also tagged Ned and The Try Guys.

Ariel’s statement came after Ned confirmed in an Instagram post that he, in fact, cheated on Ariel with Alex. “Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” his post read. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.” Ned also tagged Ariel and The Try Guys. Ariel’s statement also came after The Try Guys announced in an Instagram post that Ned was no longer a part of the group due to his affair with Alex. “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” the post read. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.” Ned also reposted both The Try Guys’ and Ariel’s statements on his Instagram Story. Alex, for her part, has limited her comments on her Instagram.

Who is Ned Fulmer’s wife?

Who is Ned Fulmer’s wife? Ned’s wife, Ariel Fulmer (née VandeVoorde), is an interior designer, stylist, author and host of the podcast “You Can Sit With Us,” which she hosts with Becky Habersberger (the wife of The Try Guys’ Keith Habersberger) and Maggie Bustamante (the fiance of The Try Guys’ Zach Kornfeld.) “Maggie, Becky, and Ariel are your new best friends. In their weekly podcast they dive into female friendships, current events, and what’s going on in their lives. Sit down with them, and enjoy!” the podcast’s description reads. Ned and Ariel share two children, sons Wesley and Finley.

Ariel also hosted the parenting podcast “Baby Steps” with Ned, however, the podcast hasn’t released a new episode since June 2021. “In this irreverent weekly parenting podcast, YouTube stars Ned & Ariel Fulmer reveal the dirty, messy truths behind raising a blissfully instagram-ready family. Follow Ariel’s pregnancy journey week-by-week with a dash of not-so-expert advice, trending product reviews, and poop-in-your-big-boy-pants raw sincerity from a couple experiencing the extreme life-upheaval we call ‘the miracle of life’ in real-time,” the podcast’s description reads. Ariel and Ned are also the authors of the 2021 cookbook, The Date Night Cookbook, which includes recipes of their favorite date-night meals.

“For Ned & Ariel Fulmer, cooking together has always been a love language, and now―with gorgeous photos and 10 years of never-before-heard dating stories and relationship tips―they’re putting it all on the table. With recipes for simple night-in staples like Third Date Pizza or Netflix and Chili, as well as luscious specialties like Ariel’s Favorite Lemon Salmon Piccata or Ned’s Chocolate Soufflé, Ned and Ariel know better than anyone that delicious food is the cornerstone of any good relationship,” the cookbook’s description reads. “Organized by relationship stage―from single and dating to meeting the parents to long-term commitment―The Date Night Cookbook will quickly become a favorite resource for every couple.”

Ariel is also the owner of Fig + Stone Designs, a vintage styling firm she founded in 2015. “We love the thrill of the hunt – but not everyone does! Those early mornings and pushy crowds aren’t for the faint of heart,” Fig.+ Stone Designs’ about page reads. “So we’ve made it our business to source the best vintage and handmade pieces from across the globe so that you don’t have to. The result is a curated selection of amazing products. Trust us to do the heavy lifting so that you can have all the great finds without the flea-market fatigue.”

In the about page, Ariel—who describes herself as a “designer, curator and creator with expertise in vintage decor, textiles, furniture and art”—explained that she founded Fig + Stone Designs after she realized that a career in art wasn’t for her. “In 2012, after years of chemistry courses and apprenticeships in art conservation, Ariel realized that sitting behind an easel wasn’t for her. She went on to the corporate world and became a buyer for a large online decor retailer. Fast forward five years and she is designing and making pieces of her own. Ariel uses her training from both the art and business world every day with her hands-on approach to every project,” the about page reads.

Before she founded Fig + Stone Designs, Ariel worked as an Assistant Category Manager in the vintage and market finds department for the retail company One Kings Lane, according to her Linkedin. She worked at the brand from 2013 to 2015. Before that, Ariel worked as a Conservation Assistant at The Newberry and a Registrar at The Conservation Center. She graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology. She also studied art, art history and design at the Université Sorbonne Nouvelle in Paris, France, as well as at The American School in London.

How did Ned Fulmer meet his wife?

How did Ned Fulmer meet his wife, Ariel? In an episode of her podcast, “You Can With With Us” in 2020, Ariel explained that she and Ned met a mutual friend’s birthday party in December 2009 after they had both first moved to Chicago. By April 2010, they had moved in together. “We were fresh out of college. Ned was taking improv classes and did not have a job, but he had a friend who was going to give him a job at the Chicago tourism agency,” Ariel said.

Ariel explained that she 23 years old and working at a private art conservation company at the time as a registrar assistant. At her job, she her now good friend, Rebecca, who had also just moved to Chicago with her boyfriend of eight years from New York. The two talked and Rebecca invited Ariel to her birthday party but warned her that she didn’t have many girlfriends as most of her girlfriends were in New York and mot of her friends in Chicago were men. “I was like, ‘That is absolutely not a problem for me. I am very single. I have many single friends.’ I was very much looking forward to this party,” Ariel said.

Ariel arrived at the party with her friend, Annalise, who, by coincidence, was taking improv classes at the same theater Ned was. “Ned described the moment as he saw me when I walked into the party and there was nobody else and I’m like, ‘Really? Because I’m pretty sure you were talking to my friend Annalise the whole time,'” Ariel said. “Ned always tells the super romantic version of love at first and never seeing anybody else. I remember Ned walking into that party with half a bottle of tequila and being like, ‘Happy birthday! I brought you half a bottle of tequila!’ I was like, ‘Who is this guy? Don’t bring half a bottle of tequila to a birthday party.’

Annalise and Ned realized they may have had too much in common, which led to Ariel and Ned talking to each other. “It got to the point where the two of us were dominating the conversation and were just trying to talk to each other during the evening,” Ariel said. In the elevator with Annalise after the party, Ariel remembered asking Annalise about her interest in Ned. “I was like, ‘So that Ned guy was pretty cute, right?’ She was like, ‘I guess? I wasn’t that interested. I don’t know,'” Ariel recalled. “So I was like, ‘Cool! You’re totally not interested? That’s me then.’ And apparently he did the same thing with his friend. He was like, ‘Aw man, I should’ve gotten that girl’s number.'”

A week later, Becca invited Ariel and Ned to trivia, where Ned saved her a seat at a busy bar. Ariel arrived at the bar with her roommate Lucy, who tried to take the empty seat before Ariel swooped in. “I did a swimming move because Lucy walked in first and she was headed to the empty seat, and I was like, ‘Nope!’ And I walked in before and sat down,” she said. The two dated for four months before they moved in together. “That was December and we moved in together in April and never looked back,” she said.

Ned proposed to Ariel in 2011 and the two married on June 16, 2012. They welcomed their first child, a son named Wesley James, in 2018. Their second child, a son named Finley, was born in 2020.

In that same episode of the “You Can Sit With Us” podcast, Ariel explained how Wes’ fame with The Try Guys affected their relationship. “Let’s be honest, when I first started dating Ned, deep down I knew that he was probably [going to be famous.] Can you know that somebody is going to be famous? I guess didn’t know he was going to be famous, but I knew I was getting myself into something,” she said. She continued, “Especially since he started at BuzzFeed, I was like, ‘OK.’ Things started to heat up when he started to be in videos, to be in The Try Guys videos and ‘my wife’ started coming up and suddenly I became this character without a face. Of course, I was just Ned’s wife.”

Ariel revealed that, once Ned talked about her more in The Try Guys videos, fans found her, which led her to be in videos as well. “People were able to find me, and I started being in videos as well,” she said. “It didn’t happen immediately for me. It built over time.” However, she explained that Ned’s fame did lead to a conversation between them about how public they wanted their relationship and family to be.

“There definitely gets to be a point…where you have to choose whether you are going to be very public or not, whether you choose to put yourself out there and be like, ‘Here I am with my husband and with my family. This is what I’m doing today.’ Or if you are going to be more private and not allow people into your personal life,” she siad. “It was certainly choice with Wes. We’re still dealing with that because as he gets older there are fewer things that we choose to share because there is a lot of things we keep to ourselves because everything on the internet is forever.”

She continued, “Ned and I had this conversation even before he was born where we were like, ‘Well, we don’t want to put our family out there in such a way that we’re doing daily vlogs about our kid.’ Because that is a choice. We could’ve done that. We didn’t want Wes’ life on the internet. We didn’t want him to be 18-years-old trying to get job or dating and everybody knows that he had a hard time potty training. You don’t want to have those things out on the internet. We chose to keep certain things closer to heart. I think we did the same thing with our lives as well. There are certainly things we keep to ourselves.”