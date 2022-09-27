The Try Guys’ Ned Was Fired After He Cheated on His Wife With His Employee—The Drama Explained

After theories sparked up on the internet, many Try Guys fans are wondering: Did Ned Fulmer cheat on his wife? The internet conjured up some theories as to why the content creator was not involved in some of their videos for the last couple of weeks.

The Try Guys is a company founded by former Buzzfeed employees Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfield and Eugene Lee Yang. The quartet was a viral hit on Buzzfeed with several video series going viral before they became independent. Since 2018, they massed over 8 million subscribers and a loyal fanbase. Particularly, the alleged cheater was known for being the Wife Guy of the group even before their transition. In almost every video, he would gush over his wife Ariel, with whom he has two sons, Wesley and Finn. A Reddit post and several Twitter threads circulated with evidence that Ned cheated on his wife and that he was gutted from post-production. Ariel, who also stars in several Try Guys productions including the podcast You Can Sit With Us, has also been absent from the last two episodes. With every piece of evidence found on the internet, read below whether or not Ned Fulmer cheated on his wife.

Did Ned Fulmer cheat on his wife?

Did Ned Fulmer cheat on his wife? Yes, Ned’s infidelity was confirmed on September 27, 2022. Rumors that Ned had cheated on his wife with The Try Guys producer, Alex Herring, began circulating in late September when the two were caught on video kissing at a New York City bar. Just two days after the rumors began to swirl, the group promptly posted on Instagram that Ned had been fired from the company. “Ned Fulmer is no longer working for The Try Guys. As a result of an internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate through this change,” the official statement said. After the announcement, Ned posted on his Instagram confirming that he cheated on his wife. “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” he continued. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ned’s wife Ariel released a statement at the same time. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me—it means a lot,” she said. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

How was Ned’s cheating found out?

A Reddit thread (and subsequent Twitter thread published on September 26, 2022, which condensed the information) popped up with evidence that Ned cheated on his wife Ariel. The theories ranged from Alex and Ned’s appearances to direct messages from eyewitnesses of the moment that Ned kissed Alex. In the tweet that prefaced the drama, one user tweeted, “fans began noticing that Ned has not been present in some of the recent Try guys projects. Ned does not appear in the past 3 videos or intros. He also was not in the past 3 podcast episodes.” As the main producer and one of the faces of the company, fans found this extremely worrying. Ned was also not featured in the intro of their videos.

Fans became more vigilant of Ned’s appearances in The Try Guys videos. Ned and Alex were seen in an Instagram photo with The Try Guys promoting Keith’s “Eat the Menu” series at a Caesar’s Palace buffet. However, they were not seen in the final cut of the video. The self-proclaimed Wife Guy and one of the “Food Babies” are usually seen eating with Keith in the series of videos, but fans found it suspicious that they were cut.

Things took a turn when a Reddit user claimed they caught Ned kissing Alex at a New York City club. The Reddit user, hamilton390, revealed messages from Alex’s fiance, Will Thayer, about what the other Instagram user saw in the club. “So basically I went out to niagara the club last night and saw her making out with ned from the try guys, i have videos if needed,” they write. The messaged continued, “she was wearing a red dress idk if that helps.” The user also claimed that they talked to Ariel for an hour about the situation.

Fans also saw that many of The Try Guys employees including Keith, Zach and Eugene unfollowed Alex and Ned on social media. Fellow Food Baby and Try Guys senior editor YB Chang unfollowed Alex and Ned. Alex’s fiancé Will Thayer unfollowed Alex, removed all pictures of them together on his Instagram and made his account private.

Ned’s scandal is just one out of many of the cheating scandals that have been in the rounds in the past couple of months. Emily Ratajkowski’s ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was revealed to be cheating on his model wife. Adam Levine is entangled in an Instagram frenzy where Sumner Stroh alleged that the Maroon 5 singer cheated on his wife with her. But most notoriously, the Internet is comparing Ned’s cheating situation to John Mulaney, when the fellow self-proclaimed Wife Guy ended up leaving his wife, Annamarie Tendler, for Olivia Munn. The couple now has a child together.