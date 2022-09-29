Try Guys’ Ned Just Subtly Confirmed if He’s Still With His Wife After He Cheated on Her With His Employee

Scroll To See More Images

Since the scandal that took over the internet, fans have wanted to know if Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer are still together after the former Try Guys member cheated on his wife with his employee.

Ned and Ariel married in 2012 after two years of dating. They welcomed their first child, Wesley, in 2018, and their second child, Finley, in 2020. In September 2022, rumors swirled that Ned had cheated on Ariel with Alex Herring, a producer for The Try Guys, a video company founded by Ned and three former BuzzFeed employees, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfield and Eugene Lee Yang.

The rumors came from a Reddit thread (and Twitter thread) that noted that Ned was missing from The Try Guys’ past three videos and intros, as well as the group’s podcast. Ariel was also missing from her podcast, You Can Sit With Us, which she hosts with the partners of The Try Guys members. Fans also theorized that there was drama between Ned and The Try Guys when Ned and Alex were seen in an Instagram photo with The Try Guys promoting Keith’s “Eat the Menu” series at Caesar’s Palace’s buffet in Las Vegas, however, Ned didn’t make the final cut of the video. The rumors continued when a Reddit user claimed they saw Ned and Alex kissing at a club in New York City and posted alleged messages from Alex’s fiance, Will Thayer, about the affair. “So basically I went out to niagara the club last night and saw her making out with ned from the try guys, i have videos if needed,” the message to Will read. The message continued, “she was wearing a red dress idk if that helps.” The user also claimed they talked to Ariel for an hour about the infidelity.

Fans also noticed that many of The Try Guys employees including Keith, Zach, Eugene and senior editor YB Chang unfollowed Alex and Ned on social media. Will also unfollowed Alex on Instagram and removed all photos of them together, as well as made his account private. Ned later confirmed the cheating rumors were true and he, in fact, cheated on Ariel with Alex.

So…are Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer still together after The Try Guys’ cheating drama? Read on for what we know about if Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer are still together and their relationship now.

Are Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer still together?

Are Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer still together after The Try Guys’ cheating drama with Alex Herring? As of writing this, the answer is yes. Ned and Ariel confirmed they were still together on September 28, 2022, when they were photographed walking side by side with their weddings rings still on in Los Angeles. Ned was seen in a green T-shirt, black jeans and sneakers as he held a food container, while ariel wore a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and a water jug. Both could be seen with wedding bands around their fingers. Ariel was also seen later in the day in a black tank top and leggings also with her wedding ring still on. (See the photos here.)

The photos of Ned and Ariel came a day after Ned confirmed he cheated on Ariel with Alex in an Instagram post on September 27, 2022.”Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Ned wrote “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ned also tagged Ariel and The Try Guys. The Try Guys also confirmed in their own Instagram post at the time that Ned was no longer a part of the group after his affair with Alex. “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” The Try Guys wrote. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.” Ariel, for her part, also shared her own Instagram post on the drama, where she also confirmed that she and Ned were still together after his affair with Alex. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” Ariel wrote in her post, which she captioned with a black heart. Ned reposted both The Try Guys’ and Ariel’s posts on his Instagram Story.

Who is Ned Fulmer’s wife?

Who is Ned Fulmer’s wife? Ned’s wife, Ariel Fulmer (née VandeVoorde), is an interior designer, stylist, author and host of the podcast “You Can Sit With Us,” which she hosts with Becky Habersberger (the wife of The Try Guys’ Keith Habersberger) and Maggie Bustamante (the fiance of The Try Guys’ Zach Kornfeld.) “Maggie, Becky, and Ariel are your new best friends. In their weekly podcast they dive into female friendships, current events, and what’s going on in their lives. Sit down with them, and enjoy!” the podcast’s description reads. Ned and Ariel share two children, sons Wesley and Finley.

Ariel also hosted the parenting podcast “Baby Steps” with Ned, however, the podcast hasn’t released a new episode since June 2021. “In this irreverent weekly parenting podcast, YouTube stars Ned & Ariel Fulmer reveal the dirty, messy truths behind raising a blissfully instagram-ready family. Follow Ariel’s pregnancy journey week-by-week with a dash of not-so-expert advice, trending product reviews, and poop-in-your-big-boy-pants raw sincerity from a couple experiencing the extreme life-upheaval we call ‘the miracle of life’ in real-time,” the podcast’s description reads. Ariel and Ned are also the authors of the 2021 cookbook, The Date Night Cookbook, which includes recipes of their favorite date-night meals.

“For Ned & Ariel Fulmer, cooking together has always been a love language, and now―with gorgeous photos and 10 years of never-before-heard dating stories and relationship tips―they’re putting it all on the table. With recipes for simple night-in staples like Third Date Pizza or Netflix and Chili, as well as luscious specialties like Ariel’s Favorite Lemon Salmon Piccata or Ned’s Chocolate Soufflé, Ned and Ariel know better than anyone that delicious food is the cornerstone of any good relationship,” the cookbook’s description reads. “Organized by relationship stage―from single and dating to meeting the parents to long-term commitment―The Date Night Cookbook will quickly become a favorite resource for every couple.”

Ariel is also the owner of Fig + Stone Designs, a vintage styling firm she founded in 2015. “We love the thrill of the hunt – but not everyone does! Those early mornings and pushy crowds aren’t for the faint of heart,” Fig.+ Stone Designs’ about page reads. “So we’ve made it our business to source the best vintage and handmade pieces from across the globe so that you don’t have to. The result is a curated selection of amazing products. Trust us to do the heavy lifting so that you can have all the great finds without the flea-market fatigue.”

In the about page, Ariel—who describes herself as a “designer, curator and creator with expertise in vintage decor, textiles, furniture and art”—explained that she founded Fig + Stone Designs after she realized that a career in art wasn’t for her. “In 2012, after years of chemistry courses and apprenticeships in art conservation, Ariel realized that sitting behind an easel wasn’t for her. She went on to the corporate world and became a buyer for a large online decor retailer. Fast forward five years and she is designing and making pieces of her own. Ariel uses her training from both the art and business world every day with her hands-on approach to every project,” the about page reads.

Before she founded Fig + Stone Designs, Ariel worked as an Assistant Category Manager in the vintage and market finds department for the retail company One Kings Lane, according to her Linkedin. She worked at the brand from 2013 to 2015. Before that, Ariel worked as a Conservation Assistant at The Newberry and a Registrar at The Conservation Center. She graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology. She also studied art, art history and design at the Université Sorbonne Nouvelle in Paris, France, as well as at The American School in London.