15 Neck Scarves That’ll Upgrade Every Spring Outfit

Lauren Caruso
by
How to wear a neck scarf
Photo: Getty Images

In the winter, getting dressed is a pretty standard routine of throwing things on until  you feel like you have enough layers to keep warm. In the spring and summer, though, it usually looks something like this: Pick a pair of jeans or a skirt, if it’s warm enough; decide on a t-shirt or lightweight sweater; throw on a pair of sandals; and—wait, is something missing?

Sure, the lack of half-a-dozen layers feels great at first, but the same three-piece formula can get tired—and make you feel like you need something to elevate your outfit. Enter: the neck scarf. You know the neck scarf—in fact, you’ve seen it all over your Instagram feed for the past few seasons. At first, it was a daring way to give any outfit an extra iota of polish, but now, it’s nearly as commonplace—and timeless—as a hand full of delicate rings, or a nameplate necklace.

Ahead, shop 15 neck scarves—including one from ADAY, who is donating 50 percent of site-wide proceeds to Vital Voices on International Women’s Day—that you can tuck into your coat pocket just so for now, and tie around your neck until it gets truly Sahara-like out there.

1 of 15

ADAY x Lisa King Scarves, $60 each; at ADAY

Babaton Concentric Square, $40; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

A Peace Treaty Clemente Turquoise, $88; at Spring

Photo: Spring

Willow Knows Silk Handkerchief Scarf, $26.99; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Echo Palm Silk Scarf, $39; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Gucci Flora Snake Printed Silk-Twill Scarf, $185; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Halogen Skinny Scarf, $15; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

J.Crew Italian Silk Square Scarf in Ornate Floral, $49.50; at J.Crew

Photo: J. Crew

Madewell Silk Bandana, $24.50; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Need Cohiba Scarf $40; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Equipment Robina Printed Silk Scarf, $69.30; at The Outnet

Photo: The Outnet

Marc Jacobs Rainbow Scarf, $175; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Salvatore Ferragamo Circus Print Silk Twilly Scarf, $150; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

CJW Brunch Mini Scarf, $145; at CJW

Photo: CJW

Rockins Multi Paisley Eyes Super Skinny Scarf, $134; at Avenue 32

Photo: Avenue 32

