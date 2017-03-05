15 Neck Scarves That’ll Upgrade Every Spring Outfit

In the winter, getting dressed is a pretty standard routine of throwing things on until you feel like you have enough layers to keep warm. In the spring and summer, though, it usually looks something like this: Pick a pair of jeans or a skirt, if it’s warm enough; decide on a t-shirt or lightweight sweater; throw on a pair of sandals; and—wait, is something missing?

Sure, the lack of half-a-dozen layers feels great at first, but the same three-piece formula can get tired—and make you feel like you need something to elevate your outfit. Enter: the neck scarf. You know the neck scarf—in fact, you’ve seen it all over your Instagram feed for the past few seasons. At first, it was a daring way to give any outfit an extra iota of polish, but now, it’s nearly as commonplace—and timeless—as a hand full of delicate rings, or a nameplate necklace.

Ahead, shop 15 neck scarves—including one from ADAY, who is donating 50 percent of site-wide proceeds to Vital Voices on International Women’s Day—that you can tuck into your coat pocket just so for now, and tie around your neck until it gets truly Sahara-like out there.